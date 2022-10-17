Most Wanted Affordable Style – October 2022

Whether you’re looking for gift ideas or a quick upgrade for yourself, expect these to come around about once a month. You’ll find new arrivals and old favorites, especially good deals, or maybe something pricey to keep an eye on for future sales. The potential best of the best, which you may or may not have seen already. Got a tip on something that deserves to end up in the monthly Most Wanted? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

Part of their currently running 50% off event. A super affordable alternative to the Lululemon “down for it all.” Quilting pattern quits after the sternum to (hopefully) keep us looking a little less puffy. Usually runs $40 – $45 with their normal codes and promos, but the half off deal drops it to thirty bucks. 50% off event at Old Navy ends tomorrow, Tuesday 10/18.

A simple gray stripe down the middle of Crown & Buckle’s excellent supreme NATO. The Speedmaster is up to you though. Lots of widths to pick from.

Big fan of that navy herringbone. Far from cheap, but fingers crossed that perhaps Bonobos offers a code of some sort between now and the holidays. Cotton blend. Not wool. And since it’s a knit, know that it’ll wear a little thicker than their unconstructed Italian wool hopsack blazers. Which is wanted by many in the colder months.

Part of their currently running Rediscover America event. Ever since the Liverpool’s inception, they were only available in two colors. Walnut and Black. Those were your options. That is until relatively recently (the last year or so?) when they started making them in Dark Chili. Which is perfect.

Seems like every watch brand (spendy ones especially) is doing a dressy-ish and/or early 20th century inspired chronograph right now. And the French brand Baltic is no different. Powered by a Seagull ST1901 manual chronograph, this thing is reserved (38mm), simple looking, but also interesting. Three different textures/finishes to the dial. Priced in euros, so the dollar number will fluctuate. Ships from France. 2 year guarantee. Lots of strap options. Just use the drop down menu on the product page and you can pick which color suits you best.

Chunky chevron knit gives these things plenty of class. Svelte price makes them accessible to all. Acrylic poly blend.

Want more most wanted? Click here for the top 5 most wanted lists from previous months.