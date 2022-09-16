Oliver Wicks Online MTO Suit Clearance, Madewell 25% off, & More – The FRIDAY Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

It’s another one of those “you gotta have an account/make an account to take advantage,” sales, but the 25% off at Madewell deal is pretty good right now. Pretty surprised to see that it includes those USA made Red Wings. That’s kind of them.

Oliver Wicks is one of those “you take your measurements, pick your details like lapels, lining color, etc., and we’ll make you a suit” companies. And that’s great for guys who just don’t fit into standard “Drop” zones. (Many off the rack suits have a 6″ drop, which means you buy a 40R jacket, and you’re stuck with a 34 waist trouser.) Personal experience has been positive. Just one suit so far, but the fabric is great, the construction is nice, and while the buttons (to me) look a little “meh” close up, the suit looks sharp overall. Pretty good fit out of the box too. A little extra tailoring needed since it was my first suit purchased from them, but they have one of those fit guarantees where they’ll reimburse you up to $125 in extra tailoring costs. And most importantly, the parts of an off the rack suit that don’t normally fit (me), fit just fine. Mine shipped from Bulgaria fwiw. Not quite sure when this BREEZE code ends. But they don’t run a ton of sales. So while the savings aren’t massive, they’re significant for them. And yes, it does appear they have a lot of gray fabric on hand.

Bless the humble legal pad. Big enough to get real creative and not be constrained. Cheap enough to be found everywhere. Yet on their lonesome they can look a little… ragged. And then pick up all sorts of rips and wrinkles and the occasional ketchup stain. The answer is a leather cover, like USA Made Form Function Form’s Legal Brief Slim or Legal Slip. Thick 9 oz Horween leather. The legit definition of “hand crafted.” Made with pride in Orlando. Code isn’t applicable to the OG big bubba, the Legal Brief Padfolio. Works on the new stuff. Code expires tomorrow, Saturday 9/17 at 11:59pm EST.

Feels like competition for the Banana Republic sale. 30% off select full. Lots of exclusions, like almost all of their new shoes and boots. Not surprising. They do that a lot.

No sale or promo, but Spier’s prices are already super competitive for the quality and materials they use, plus their stock seems to sell out faster than most. And hot dang that flannel version of their quilted blazer. Yes, the Fall Temptation outerwear post is still on the way. It’s just running a little later than we had expected. Coats and jackets are usually the last thing to get stocked up for fall anyway, so, yeah. Should land next week. Bottom line: Spier looks great this season. Again.

Also worth a mention: