Oliver Wicks Online MTO Suit Clearance, Madewell 25% off, & More – The FRIDAY Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
Madewell: 25% off for “insiders” (their rewards club)
- Red Wing Classic Moc Toe Boots – $209.25 ($279)
- Slim Fit Premium Everyday Flex denim jeans in Paxon Wash – $96 ($128)
- Athletic Slim Fit Premium Everyday Flex denim jeans in Paxon Wash – $96 ($128)
It’s another one of those “you gotta have an account/make an account to take advantage,” sales, but the 25% off at Madewell deal is pretty good right now. Pretty surprised to see that it includes those USA made Red Wings. That’s kind of them.
Oliver Wicks: $50 off select $699 suits, $100 off select $799 suits w/ BREEZE
- Vitale Barberis Canonico Super 150s Gray Plaid Suit – $799 ($899)
- Vitale Barberis Canonico High Twist Natural Stretch Wool Grey Suit – $699 ($799)
- Heavyweight Worsted 95% Wool 5% Silk Dark Gray Suit – $699 ($799)
Oliver Wicks is one of those “you take your measurements, pick your details like lapels, lining color, etc., and we’ll make you a suit” companies. And that’s great for guys who just don’t fit into standard “Drop” zones. (Many off the rack suits have a 6″ drop, which means you buy a 40R jacket, and you’re stuck with a 34 waist trouser.) Personal experience has been positive. Just one suit so far, but the fabric is great, the construction is nice, and while the buttons (to me) look a little “meh” close up, the suit looks sharp overall. Pretty good fit out of the box too. A little extra tailoring needed since it was my first suit purchased from them, but they have one of those fit guarantees where they’ll reimburse you up to $125 in extra tailoring costs. And most importantly, the parts of an off the rack suit that don’t normally fit (me), fit just fine. Mine shipped from Bulgaria fwiw. Not quite sure when this BREEZE code ends. But they don’t run a ton of sales. So while the savings aren’t massive, they’re significant for them. And yes, it does appear they have a lot of gray fabric on hand.
FormFunctionForm: 25% off new Legal Pad Products w/ LegallyFFFabulous
- Legal Brief Slim – $141 ($188)
- Legal Slip – $103.50 ($138)
Bless the humble legal pad. Big enough to get real creative and not be constrained. Cheap enough to be found everywhere. Yet on their lonesome they can look a little… ragged. And then pick up all sorts of rips and wrinkles and the occasional ketchup stain. The answer is a leather cover, like USA Made Form Function Form’s Legal Brief Slim or Legal Slip. Thick 9 oz Horween leather. The legit definition of “hand crafted.” Made with pride in Orlando. Code isn’t applicable to the OG big bubba, the Legal Brief Padfolio. Works on the new stuff. Code expires tomorrow, Saturday 9/17 at 11:59pm EST.
J. Crew: 30% off select full + extra 50% off select final sale w/ SHOPFALL
- English Wool Quilted Highland Skye jacket – $278.60 ($398)
- Checker-stitch cotton shawl cardigan sweater – $96.60 ($138) three colors
- Stretch Cords in Slim or Straight Fit – $61.60 ($88) five colors
- Garment-dyed corduroy CPO shirt – $59.50 ($85) five colors
- Sussex quilted vest with PrimaLoft – $82.60 ($118)
- SLIM or classic midweight flannel shirts – $62.65 ($89.50) lots of patterns/colors
Feels like competition for the Banana Republic sale. 30% off select full. Lots of exclusions, like almost all of their new shoes and boots. Not surprising. They do that a lot.
Spier & Mackay: New Fall Arrivals are starting to land
- Dark Navy Donegal Peacoat – $478
- Vitale Barberis Canonico Wool Flannel Quilted Blazer – $398
- Donegal Wool Trousers with side tabs – $168
- Blue Chambray Sport Shirt – $55
- Merino Aran Knit Crewnecks – $98
No sale or promo, but Spier’s prices are already super competitive for the quality and materials they use, plus their stock seems to sell out faster than most. And hot dang that flannel version of their quilted blazer. Yes, the Fall Temptation outerwear post is still on the way. It’s just running a little later than we had expected. Coats and jackets are usually the last thing to get stocked up for fall anyway, so, yeah. Should land next week. Bottom line: Spier looks great this season. Again.
Also worth a mention:
- Banana Republic: 40% off, no code needed. Full picks here if you’d like them.
- Ledbury: 20% off $200+, 25% off $300+, 30% off $400+ MTO shirts
- Huckberry: Flint and Tinder 365 Cords – 2 for $185 (normally $108 per)
- Allen Edmonds: Select customers got a $75 off $250+ one time use code in their email. Check your inboxes/spam folder for that if you’re in the market for some new AEs.