The Dappered Space: One Room, One Store – Amazon

The Dappered Space is a series designed to help guys apply the sense of personal style they’ve developed to the space they inhabit. Watch for articles on furniture and decor sales & picks, advice on how to style a room or work space, and tackling creating a space that reflects your own (and perhaps a significant other’s) personal tastes. We’ll suggest items that can be sourced online, but always keep in mind that deals can be found at consignment and thrift stores, local stores with floor models, discount stores, and even yard sales.

You know what’s nice sometimes? Finding everything you need in one place. In this series we’re going to create thoughtfully curated rooms that reflect the styles you find on this site, but each time we’re going to try to stick to just one store. Why? So if you really want to do a full room makeover, you’ll hopefully receive all items around the same time, and even better, qualify for free shipping. Plus, returns will be easier.

As fall starts to usher in cooler weather, the desire to gather indoors in comfortable spaces takes hold. In the home, the two most prominent spaces for these gatherings are the kitchen (if that’s where the food is) and the living room. In this OROS we’re going to focus on the living area of a space, and we’re once again shopping at Amazon. Pay attention to reviews, as you can get the best idea on the cream of the crop of the insane amount if inventory typically offered by “the everything store”. Here’s one take on a living room, sourced through that behemoth of online shopping. Also, all items come in under $1,900 total. Not bad for a full room makeover, if that’s what you’re going for.

The Sofa: Rivet Goodwin Modern Sofa – $780. Lots of good reviews on this sofa. Price varies with the color you choose (there are three colors available), and this navy option falls right in the middle. Darker colors will hide stains better, but will show light pet hair more, so there’s benefits and drawbacks to both.

The Chair: Stone & Beam Rosewood Button-Tufted Leather Wingback Accent Chair – $417. A wingback chair is the quintessential reading chair. This leather offering direct from Amazon will see plenty of use over the winter months while sipping a tasty beverage and reading a favorite book. Pull in the other colors in the room with a throw pillow tossed on the chair. You can try something like this.

The Rug: Bloom Rugs Washable 8′ x 10′ Rug – $199. This definitely has the look of a vintage rug, but it comes with the modern convenience of being machine washable. You probably shouldn’t try to wash this size of rug (8 x 10) in a regular machine, but you might be able to wash it at a laundry mat. Maybe. For a more modern look, here’s another option, albeit not machine washable.

The Coffee Table: SUPER DEAL 2-Tier Industrial Coffee Table – $56. Surprisingly high ratings for a coffee table this cheap. Simple, but has a bottom shelf which comes in handy for storage. To keep it cleaner looking if you know a lot of stuff will end up on that lower shelf, use a few storage baskets or a large tray.

The End Table: Gaia 20” Wide Round Side Table in Brass – $55. Yes, brass is trendy. But what goes around comes around, and brass has been back around for a few years now. It’s an easy way to add a little warmth to a cooler room palette.

The Lamp: addlon Industrial Floor Lamp – $70. Comes with either clear or amber glass shades. If you’re going for comfy ambiance, choose the amber glass. Those yellow tones mimic the light emitted by fire.

The Bookshelf: Nathan James 5-Shelf Theo Bookcase – $132. Handsome storage for books and other decor. Many of the reviews say it looks higher end or is higher quality than was expected. You never know with Amazon, so this bodes well.

The Wall Decor: SIGNWIN Framed Canvas Print Wall Art Set of 3 Tree Rings – $120 & SIGNFORD Framed Canvas Wall Art Wild Horse – $45. Create a wall composition with some cheap art. You can mix and match these with pieces you already have, but if you need to fill a wall and do it somewhat affordably, these could work. For ultimate affordability, go for an art hunt at your local thrift stores and yard sales. Also, what’s up with the popularity of tree rings all of a sudden? Not complaining, it’s a good look. It’s just… everywhere.

About the Author: Sarah is a long time member of the Dappered team, typically working behind the scenes editing posts, taking some photos, and keeping the books in good standing. Occasionally she’ll come out from behind the curtain to offer her two cents.