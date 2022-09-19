The Dappered Space: Most Wanted Affordable Home Style September 2022

The Dappered Space is a series designed to help guys apply the sense of personal style they’ve developed to the space they inhabit. Watch for articles on furniture and decor sales & picks, advice on how to style a room or work space, and tackling creating a space that reflects your own (and perhaps a significant other’s) personal tastes. We’ll suggest items that can be sourced online, but always keep in mind that deals can be found at consignment and thrift stores, local stores with floor models, discount stores, and even yard sales.

New to the Cost Plus World Market inventory, so no reviews on this chair as of yet to get a sense of how comfortable it is. But it definitely checks the boxes in the looks department. Classic lines and neutral colors make it fit right in here on Dappered.

Recently purchased this rug to replace another rug that was getting obliterated by senior pet messes. Even though the pile is woven from polypropylene, it’s still soft and pleasant to walk on. But even better, it’s easy clean, and with all the variations in neutral colors, it’ll hide those stains that don’t easily come out.

Upscale meets salt of the earth in these lamps sold by Target. One or two of these (you get 2 for the price) would look great in a guy’s study. That black shade makes what would be an otherwise uber trendy lamp look a little meaner, and that’s not a bad thing.

Click on the link, and you’ll be able to see what the base of these rocks glasses looks like. Got a bit of a Whiskey Peaks vibe, but at a more affordable price. Started in 1946 by Mr. Luigi Bormioli, this Italian glassware company’s mission is “a commitment to great design, traditional Italian craftsmanship and new-age glassmaking technology to create beautiful glassware of the highest quality.”

Built in 1923 and commonly referred to as the world’s most famous locomotive, the Flying Scotsman was built for the London and Northeastern Railway (thus the LNER). It earned its name due to its route from London to Edinburgh, Scotland. This is a dark and brooding classic advertisement. Prices vary by size and whether or not you’re getting it framed. So $25 is a little misleading, as getting a print framed often costs quite a bit, even at an affordable online shop like Art.com

With cool weather quickly approaching (perhaps you’re already experiencing some), warm foods start to once again take center stage for many. Slow cookers are the perfect way to cook savory stews, soups, and even comforting breakfasts. Plus, the matte black of the cooker makes it look a little cooler than the typical “fresh from the pot luck” crock pot.

About the Author: Sarah is a long time member of the Dappered team, typically working behind the scenes editing posts, taking some photos, and keeping the books in good standing. Occasionally she’ll come out from behind the curtain to offer her two cents.