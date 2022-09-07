Dappered

Steal Alert: Tissot Ballade Powermatic 80 for $368 at Amazon

By |

Amazon: Tissot Ballade Powermatic 80 COSC Automatic – $368.15 ($925)

Okay then. Well, some points worth making…

  • A certified chronometer (COSC) at this price is pretty unheard of. It’s currently $550 at Nordstrom Rack, and that’s already quite a nice price.
  • Shipped AND sold by Amazon at post time. But that could change quickly if they only have one or two on hand. The fact that it’s shipped/sold by Amazon is key to a lot of us. Because while some of us will take the risk with a gray-market watch (meaning there’s no factory/brand warranty), most of us will not take the risk on some goofball no-name seller like D1rEcTWATCHES4U or some garbage like that.
  • 80 hours of power reserve. Means you can set it down for a few days and it’ll still keep time. That’s nice for our more casual hybrid WFH sometimes culture, when we’re not always as dressed up as we used to be.
  • 41mm with a 20mm band width. Not tiny. But not enormous. Pretty classic design in regards to the looks.
  • Warning: Not gonna have a factory warranty. Even though it’s shipped and sold by Amazon (again, for now)… pretty sure this won’t come with a Tissot fulfilled warranty. Picking up the aftermarket warranty from Amazon at checkout might be worth the extra peace of mind. If you want a factory warranty, pay for the upcharge (yet still sale price) at Nordstrom Rack.

So yeah.

There you have it.

That’s all. Carry on.

