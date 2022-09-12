Steal Alert: 50% off Slim J. Crew Garment-Dyed Slub Tees and Polos

It’s a very limited selection, BUT! It’s a nice surprise to see their slim garment-dyed tees, as well as their slim and classic garment dyed polos getting this half off deal. That’s rare. And it appears to be the full palette of colors. Not some leftover bits of the colors left at the end of a season and on clearance.

And they’re not final sale. Although returns through the mail/UPS will set you back a $7.50 pre-paid label. For a fit perspective, here’s how a size large SLIM fit, fits on 5’10″/190 lbs. I’m in-between sizes and fits. A medium classic is a bit too tight.

A few other items are getting the half off.

Outbound shipping is free for members of their “Passport” rewards program.

Yes, even if you get just one t-shirt, as long as you’re logged in, you should get free shipping at checkout.

Code FLASH ends tomorrow, Tuesday 9/13.

That’s all.

Carry on.