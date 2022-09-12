Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Ledbury Tiers, Extra 20% off Taylor Stitch Final Sale, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Lots of summery stuff in there. Sizes are scattered, but there’s plenty of sizes left in those pique knit shirts (top row). Think of them as the button down version of their excellent polos. 100% cotton. Nice collars. Not stretchy or techy, so good for those looking for something more traditional in fabric composition, yet slightly untraditional in terms of style. Pretty sure you’re not supposed to machine dry them.

All final sale. No returns or exchanges. And sizes are scattered at best. Those chukkas are terrific, but final sale shoes are always a risk. Just sizes 7, 7.5, 8, 9.5, 11, 12, and 12.5 left at post time. Full review here. Not sure when this code ends either. Could be imminent?

The Pick(s): The Sullivan Non Iron Fine Twill Custom Shirt in White and Light Blue – $200 ($250)

Oooooh. Spendy. BUT. Hard to argue with Ledbury and how they do it. This is for their new Made To Order program. Takes about 2 weeks, but you pick the collar (mid spreads are back! as are new hidden button downs,) the fit, (new extra slim!) and your size (sleeve lengths precise to the half inch) and they’ll make you a shirt. Their new non-iron fabric really is something else too. Soft and silky. Not stiff and plasticky like cheap non-irons. You’ll pay for it, but Ledbury’s shirts are almost destined to become that favorite shirt you wear when you really need to look great. No code needed here. Discount applied at checkout, although this is another one where the end-date seems to be unknown? Could end soon. C’mon folks! Give us expiration dates on your sales!

Also worth a mention…