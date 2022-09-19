Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – 30% off Target Jeans, Spier Coat Clearance, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
Target: 30% off Men’s Jeans with their Target Circle rewards club
The Pick: Target Goodfellow Slim Fit Jeans – $23.09 ($32.99)
Gotta sign in and click/tap the “save this offer” button but once you do that, the already affordable gets downright cheap. Really liking that “galaxy blue” option in the middle.
Banana Republic: 40% off (no code needed)
- Traveler 5-Pocket Pants in Slim or Tapered – $66 ($110)
- Slim Tech-Stretch Cotton Shirt – $54 ($90)
- Slim Luxe Traveler Jeans in Slim Fit or Athletic Tapered – $78 ($130)
- Italian Nailhead Wool Suit Jacket + Matching Trouser in Blue or Gray = $360 total ($600)
- Wool Blend Sweater Blazer in Charcoal or Black – $135 ($225)
Ends tomorrow and who knows when they’ll run another promo. Maybe Black Friday? Alternatively, this could be a sign that they’re returning to their previous strategy. But that seems unlikely. Full picks here.
Spier & Mackay: Extra 20% off Select Clearance Coats w/ FLASH
- Navy Waffle Knit Cotton Chore Coat – $166.40 ($228)
- Tech Field Jacket (70% wool / 30% poly) – $182.40 ($278)
- Boudin Parka – $222.40 FINAL ($398)
- Wool Overshirt – $134.40 ($198)
It’s clearance-y. Either warm weather stuff, or last season’s fall stuff. So sizes are scattered at best, but picks above had at least some size selection at post time. Code FLASH expires tonight, 9/19/22. That tech-wool field jacket is of particular note.
Also worth a mention…
- J. Crew: 30% off select full + extra 50% off select final sale w/ SHOPFALL
- Brooks Brothers: $200 off $600, $50 off $250.
- BR Factory: 50% off everything. Some exclusions apply.
- Bonobos: Their Fall 2022 collection is starting to arrive. Some new options for their (excellent) unconstructed blazers.
- adidas: $30 off $100+ select w/ HOTDEAL