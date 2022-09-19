Dappered

Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – 30% off Target Jeans, Spier Coat Clearance, & More

By |

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

 

Target: 30% off Men’s Jeans with their Target Circle rewards club

Target Goodfellow Slim Fit Jeans

The Pick: Target Goodfellow Slim Fit Jeans – $23.09 ($32.99)

Gotta sign in and click/tap the “save this offer” button but once you do that, the already affordable gets downright cheap. Really liking that “galaxy blue” option in the middle.

 

Banana Republic: 40% off (no code needed)

Banana Republic menswear

Ends tomorrow and who knows when they’ll run another promo. Maybe Black Friday? Alternatively, this could be a sign that they’re returning to their previous strategy. But that seems unlikely. Full picks here.

 

Spier & Mackay: Extra 20% off Select Clearance Coats w/ FLASH

Spier and Mackay Coats

It’s clearance-y. Either warm weather stuff, or last season’s fall stuff. So sizes are scattered at best, but picks above had at least some size selection at post time. Code FLASH expires tonight, 9/19/22. That tech-wool field jacket is of particular note.

 

Also worth a mention…

