The Dappered Space: One Room, One Store – Walmart

The Dappered Space is a series designed to help guys apply the sense of personal style they’ve developed to the space they inhabit. Watch for articles on furniture and decor sales & picks, advice on how to style a room or work space, and tackling creating a space that reflects your own (and perhaps a significant other’s) personal tastes. We’ll suggest items that can be sourced online, but always keep in mind that deals can be found at consignment and thrift stores, local stores with floor models, discount stores, and even yard sales.

You know what’s nice sometimes? Finding everything you need in one place. In this series we’re going to create thoughtfully curated rooms that reflect the styles you find on this site, but each time we’re going to try to stick to just one store. Why? So if you really want to do a full room makeover, you’ll hopefully receive all items around the same time, and even better, qualify for free shipping. Plus, returns will be easier.

Outdoor living is at its height right now. Even with the heat, once the sun starts to set, it can be highly pleasant to take advantage of an outdoor space. And as the season creeps closer to fall and days return to more comfortable temperatures, having a thoughtfully designed outdoor area to utilize often can make the days more enjoyable. Here’s one outdoor dining scenario, all sourced from Walmart. I know, Walmart is not the “cool” place to shop. But if you’re on a budget, you can’t beat it.

The Patio Set: BHG Brookbury 5-Piece Outdoor Wicker Patio Sectional Dining Set – $897 ($997). Decent bang for the buck here. A full dining set, but it seems like you could move the table out of the way when needed to create a sectional for just some outdoor hang time. You could even push those stools together to create a coffee table, or place to put up your feet.

The Throw Pillows: Sunbrella 18″ Square Throw Pillow – $19.58 & Solid Navy Outdoor Rectangle – $33.16. For those of us on the shorter side, having a pillow to place behind our backs to keep us more upright can allay a lot of discomfort. Plus, pillows are how you can inject some color and personality.

The Rug: 7′ x 10′ Rust Diamond Outdoor Rug – $79.97 ($99). Adding some more color here, but in muted tones. Rust is a popular color right now, and the pattern evokes the southwest, but also blends in with multiple decor types.

The Storage: Vineego 31 Gallon Outdoor Resin Box Patio Storage – $44.99 ($64.99). It’s nice to have protected storage for things like blankets, which come in handy for chillier nights on the patio. This simple storage box won’t take up too big of a footprint, and can be used as a stool in a pinch. If you have the room for more storage, and would like additional seating, this bench is handsome.

The Table Topper: BHG Melamine Rectangle Marble Print Handled Tray – $10.69. Trays make carrying things to and from the kitchen easier, plus it creates a contained space to store condiments and such.

The Utensil Carrier: Mesh Utensil Caddy – $34.98. And another convenience for getting goods from the kitchen to the outdoor area, and keeping it all clean and organized.

The Placemats: Outdoor PVC Striped Non Slip Washable Placemats (set of 6) – $31.94. Totally unnecessary, but if you’re hosting an outdoor dinner party and want to zhuzh it up, these’ll help. And they add more visual appeal.

The Planters: 3 Pack Resin Plant Pots – $35.99 ($45.99). These might be best kept in a area that gets some shade, as the dark color will absorb light and heat. If they do end up in the sun, plant something hardy that can handle the heat, like succulents.

The Cooling System: 59ft. Water Misting Cooling System – $39.99 ($47). Not pictured, but if you have the ability to rig something like this up, misters are pretty dang awesome during the hot weather. Know that you’ll have to disassemble it or have it blown out if you live somewhere with hard winters.

One Final Note: Wal-mart recently pulled a Target, and are flooded in hard-goods overstock. So waiting a bit might net serious savings. That said, we’re in the back half of the year now, so depending on your local climate, you might not have as much time to use it this year. But that’s how clearance pricing works.

About the Author: Sarah is a long time member of the Dappered team, typically working behind the scenes editing posts, taking some photos, and keeping the books in good standing. Occasionally she’ll come out from behind the curtain to offer her two cents.