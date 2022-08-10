The Dappered Space: Most Wanted Affordable Home Style August 2022

The Dappered Space is a series designed to help guys apply the sense of personal style they’ve developed to the space they inhabit. Watch for articles on furniture and decor sales & picks, advice on how to style a room or work space, and tackling creating a space that reflects your own (and perhaps a significant other’s) personal tastes. We’ll suggest items that can be sourced online, but always keep in mind that deals can be found at consignment and thrift stores, local stores with floor models, discount stores, and even yard sales.

Handy seating for two on the cheap. You can use it as it’s labled, and make it bar specific. But you could also use this as a little breakfast nook, and keep some of your favorite reads on the shelving. Currently a “special buy of the week” at Home Depot.

I have no personal experience with Brooklinen, but it sounds like they’re known for their quality goods, which should step this shower curtain up from something you’d get at Target. You’ll also be paying closer to a premium price, but at least this price includes a high quality liner, and hooks for the liner and curtain. Sold through Bespoke Post, and available in the #menswear options of windowpane (shown) and oxford stripe.

Handsome industrial design paired with some comfy looking cushions. And currently being sold with a decent discount. Bring on the cool fall weather, good book and hot beverage, and time in a favorite chair.

Need an instant bed? You provide the frame and mattress, but this set will take care of you completely beyond that. Just limit your expectations. Some reviews rave about it, others complain about the cheap quality, which when you get “1 comforter, 2 decorative pillows, 2 Euro shams, 2 pillowcases, 2 pillow shams, 1 flat Sheet, 1 fitted sheet and 1 bedskirt” for the price of this set… don’t be surprised when a seam comes apart. But hey, if you need to dress up your bed stat? Here you go. Price range reflects the difference between a queen or king set.

Despite the look of it, that is flat wallpaper. The print makes it look like the lines are raised. Normally $36 per roll, so $9 off added up over multiple rolls creates a significant savings. One roll covers 28 square feet, which would be a square just over 5 feet in width and height. Offered by Home Depot, this product has many positive reviews, and some photos from actual users showing how it looks after applied. And easy way to create a striking accent wall.

There’s still plenty of time left in the calendar this year to get some good yard game action going. Rollors plays similar to horseshoes, but you don’t have to stake anything into the ground, and you’re rolling the discs, rather than tossing them. Looks like one of those games that, similar to Bocce Ball, works well with knocking a few beverages back and chatting with friends while playing.

The thing about Umbra is that even though their products may demand a few more of your dollars, their products live up to their price. And Umbra products have a certain aesthetic that’s always recognizable. This lightweight shelf is easy to assemble and install. Perfect to fill a smaller wall space, or even hang over a toilet for a little extra decor and storage in a bathroom.

