Style Scenario: A Round of Golf with friends

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Whether you golf or not, taking a few hours to go play 9, a round, or just hit the driving range, is a great way to practice some athleticism, socialize with friends, and perhaps knock back a few beers along the way. Here’s one way to look darn good while taking “a good walk spoiled.” And don’t forget, there’s no shame in BIPSIC (ball in pocket, sitting in cart), when a hole has gotten the best of you.

The Polo: Nike Dri-FIT Player Light Blue Micro Argyle Polo – $68.97 ($89). Not cheap, but neither is golf. Lightweight, wicking, 58% cotton/42% polyester Dri-Fit fabric. And the micro-argyle is all kinds of right. It’s also the rare golf shirt that doesn’t have an enormous logo on the left chest. The swoosh is small, subtle, and on the sleeve. Perfect. No free bowl of soup with this shirt.

The Pants: Target All in Motion Golf Pants in Navy – $40. Performance on a budget. Which is appreciated after you’ve hit Nike for the polo and shoes. Don’t pro golfers look kinda goofy on the rare occasion they wear shorts instead of pants? Right. Love shorts. But if you’re on the course, class it up with some trousers. Even if it’s a cheap municipal track,

The Sun Protection: Sun Bum Scalp and Hair Mist – $14.99. There once was a time when golfers didn’t wear ballcaps. And they looked great. Protect your noggin from the sun by using a hair and scalp sunscreen mist. It’s designed to not make your hair oily and weighed down. Now that said… put a hat in your bag in case the sun starts to cook you. Late summer sun is brutal. Protect yourself. Skin cancer is no joke.

The Sunglasses: Sunski Topeakas in Matte Tortoise Forest – $68. Was gonna go with some clubmaster-style sunglasses, but these are just too comfortable, don’t look “sporty”, and do come with the no-slip performance pads at the nose and temples. They’re excellent for looking good while out in the summer heat.

The Brew: Bravus N/A Blood Orange IPA – $26.99 / 12-pack. If your swing starts out as peak-Tiger, but by the turn the beer cart has turned that same swing into something resembling buzzed-Barkley, then try Bravus. They’re one of the original craft non-alcoholic breweries, and their stuff tastes really, really good. The industry is catching up. But Bravus still has the rest beat in the N/A sphere.

The Socks: Bombas Merino Blend Performance Golf Socks – $24. Far from cheap, but they’re the bee’s knees. Well cushioned without being bulky, good tension so they don’t slouch, and the bee on the instep is pretty cool. Wicks, breathes, the works. So good that some of us wear these all the time off the course.

The Watch: Seiko 5 Sports Automatic Gray Nylon Strap Watch – $220. Going with a nylon strap watch here, since leather wrapped against skin on a warm day doesn’t make for much comfort. If you’re looking for something a little more colorful just swap that nylon strap out. Full review here.

The Shoes: Nike Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour – $128.97 ($160). Strongly consider walking the course. Maybe you start with 9 holes. But there’s just something about skipping the cart, and doing it the old fashioned way. If that’s the case, make sure you’ve got good, well broken in (but not wore out) golf shoes. Take care of your feet.