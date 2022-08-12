Steal Alert: Spier and Mackay Core Suits have been restocked in Navy, Charcoal, & Medium Gray

Thank the sweet, merciful, style gods.

One of if not the best value in the men’s suit market is back. And the colors they’ve chosen to restock happen to be the top three colors from our humbly suggested Suit Purchase Priority Guide.

Charcoal. Navy. Mid Gray. That’s it, that’s the list.

Here’s what these suits have going for them:

Available in two fits. (Slim & Contemporary, the latter being a more athletic fit.)

Made from 100% Australian merino wool.

Lightly padded shoulders.

Lined in Bemberg, not cheap & stuffy polyester.

Timeless lapel width. Not too thin, not too wide.

Timeless button stance. Not too high, not slung super low.

Sleeve cuff buttons are non functioning. Makes for easier tailoring.

If it’s your first suit (or sportcoat, outerwear, shoes, or shirt) purchase, they’ll cover the return shipping.

Otherwise returns will set you back a $15 return label.

That’s a lot of value for $368. At post time, it’s by far the best bang for the buck you’ll find in the affordable suiting world. And it’s not even close. Thanks to the pandemic and supply chain issues, the men’s suit market has contracted substantially. Right now, under $400 for half-canvas + nice wool is remarkable. Suitsupply’s Wardrobe Starters start at $449. BR has their Signature suits pegged to $600 since they’ve put a freeze on codes and promos. J. Crew’s Ludlow line of suit separates are $675, and feels like they’ve been excluded from codes since the dinosaurs roamed the earth. One’s that didn’t even talk!

Be aware that Spier and Mackay has a real tendency to run out of stock. If you’re a common size (38R, 40R, 42R) and you want to jump on the Spier bandwagon, you might want to strongly consider getting in soon. While they still have your size.

That’s all. Carry on.

A navy blue, contemporary fit Spier suit.