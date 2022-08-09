Most Wanted Affordable Style – August 2022

Whether you’re looking for gift ideas or a quick upgrade for yourself, expect these to come around about once a month. You’ll find new arrivals and old favorites, especially good deals, or maybe something pricey to keep an eye on for future sales. The potential best of the best, which you may or may not have seen already. Got a tip on something that deserves to end up in the monthly Most Wanted? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

Wowza. A lot of suede jackets can feel thin and wimpy. Here they’ve used 3 oz calf suede “made to take a beating.” Okay, that’s encouraging. Thick ribbing at the neck, cuff openings and hem. It’s a pre-order, and thus why it’s 20% off. Expected to ship sometime from 10/25 – 11/13. Not cheap, but that’s leather (or in this case, suede) for you. And with prices on the rise everywhere, this is, relatively, pretty reasonable. You’ll just have to be patient as they’ll collect orders first, and then set to making them. For those who are balking at the price, that’s understandable. If you want something similar but less expensive, maybe hope that BR brings back their (excellent) Vegan Suede bombers this fall. Just don’t expect them to be perpetually 40% off, unless BR reverses course with their promo strategy.

Looks to be a really interesting strategy play form Spier. These are going for better quality than entry level, but not quite up to the $200 and up price point. Shoe snobs might scoff at this tier, but there really are quite a lot of guys who fall in that bracket of price. Blake stitched soles for lightweight flexibility. Full-grain leather uppers and lined in leather. Studded rubber outsole. Made in China. We’ve got a pair on the way to our shoe expert, Adam, so stand by for a full review.

Almost $120 for joggers. Crazy. But it sure looks like they nailed the details with these. Four way stretch that claims a “cotton like feel.” Elasticized waist that looks, and not sure how, more sporty than schlumpy. (Is it the grommets and tipped drawcords? Not sure.) Ankles have elastic too, but they’re also equipped with zippers so you can adjust on the fly or get in and out quickly pre workout. Wait for a sale. … ah, looks like two colors already are on sale. A rich blue for $59, and a steel gray for $79. Still spendy. Some of us may stick with adidas Tiros.

And some fall weather appropriate to wear it during would also be appreciated. Football. And football weather. It’ll be here soon enough. If solids are more your thing, they’ve got those here. Baseball-style colorblocked sleeves (full length, not 3/4 length) can be found here.

Lorier Neptune IV – $499 (release date = later in August?)

Lorier’s next generation of their flagship diver is almost here. Miyota 90S5 (dateless) or 9015 w/ roulette style date wheel automatic movement. Modestly sized at 39mm. Big crown. 200m water resistant. Flat link bracelet. 20mm lug width tapers to 16mm at the clasp. “Bubbly” Hesalite dome crystal. Slightly re-designed, “more distinct” hour and minute hands. Available with no date, or, maybe August 28th? We’ll see.

About as timeless as a casual/smart casual sportcoat can get. Wear it with a slim button up and jeans, or with a t-shirt and some casual pants. 3-roll-2 button closure, unpadded shoulders, triple patch pockets, and unlined. Designed as a cross between a sport coat and a chore coat. Casual for sure, but as you can see how they styled it, works with both button up shirts as well as crewnecks. Even throwing one on over a t-shirt would work. Should feel sorta dressing-up without really dressing up.

Finishing how we started. With a bomber jacket. Although this one is 6% the cost of the Taylor Stitch bomber, it’s obviously not made of suede, and it comes in a maroon shade called “Pomegranate Mystery.” … I’m guessing they didn’t have to kill an enormous pomegranate to make it, but you never know.

