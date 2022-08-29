Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Todd Snyder Extra 30% off Sale, Target All in Motion, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

One of the better Todd Snyder sales in recent memory. Been a bit since they ran an extra % off sale items code, and to get an extra 30% off is on the more generous end for them. No none of this is “cheap.” That’s not what Todd Snyder deals it. A lot of us see Todd Snyder stuff as a splurge or stretch (me too). But it’s still worth a mention. Consider it a steal/splurge alert. Lots of final sale though. Anything tagged as such means you can’t return or exchange it. Come heck or high water its yours. Many thanks to reader Andrew C. for the tip on this one.

The real ones keep on working once “sun’s out guns out” season ends. Our guy Ryan really likes those Performance Tees. He said: Slowly replacing all my crewnecks with these. They don’t “look” like performance wear, they look like tees. But crazy soft and comfortable with the flat seams.”

And Spier becomes one of the first to throw their hats in the long Labor Day Weekend sales ring. Extra 25% off quite a bit. Sizes are scattered of course. And there are some final sale items, but most of it is not final sale. Remember that only your first return is free (on a Suit, Sportcoat, Outerwear, Shirt, or Shoe purchase). After that it’s a spendy $15 pre-paid label. But that’s shipping costs these days.

If you’re itching for fall, Flint and Tinder’s corduroy version of their hugely popular 365 pants are back. 98% cotton / 2% spandex. Available in slim, straight, or tapered fit. Four, perfect for fall colors. And if you buy two pairs, you’ll save $31. No code needed. Discount should happen at checkout. Ships and returns for free.

Also worth a mention…