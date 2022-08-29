Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Todd Snyder Extra 30% off Sale, Target All in Motion, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
Todd Snyder: Extra 30% off Sale items w/ LABORDAY30
- Made in Italy 73% Linen, 27% Cotton Shawl Collar Cardigan – $174.30 ($368)
- Made in Italy 97% Cotton, 3% Elastane TS Logo Pique Polo – $55.30 ($128)
- Timex Navi XL Automatic – $139.30 ($269)
- Stretch Denim (85% Cotton 13.5% Poly 1.5% Elastane) Jacket – $104.30 ($228) crocking/bleeding could occur. Wash separately on cold, and don’t sit on a white couch. Also, try not to have a white couch unless you edit some high fashion magazine and/or traffic large quantities of illicit drugs for a living.
- Made in Maine L.L. Bean x Todd Snyder Wool/Canvas Tote – $111.30 ($199)
- Longsleeve Indigo Striped Pocket Tee – $44.80 FINAL ($128)
- Made in the USA Homespun Slub Pocket Tee in “Baja Dunes” – $41.30 ($68)
- L.L. Bean x Todd Snyder Handsewn Bluchers – $195.30 ($349) Imported
- Quilted Bomber – $139.30 FINAL ($298)
One of the better Todd Snyder sales in recent memory. Been a bit since they ran an extra % off sale items code, and to get an extra 30% off is on the more generous end for them. No none of this is “cheap.” That’s not what Todd Snyder deals it. A lot of us see Todd Snyder stuff as a splurge or stretch (me too). But it’s still worth a mention. Consider it a steal/splurge alert. Lots of final sale though. Anything tagged as such means you can’t return or exchange it. Come heck or high water its yours. Many thanks to reader Andrew C. for the tip on this one.
Target: 20% off All in Motion Activewear
- All in Motion Golf Pants 54% Recycled Polyester, 46% Polyester – $32 ($40)
- All in motion Performance Tee 92% Recycled Poly / 8% Spandex – $9.60 ($12)
The real ones keep on working once “sun’s out guns out” season ends. Our guy Ryan really likes those Performance Tees. He said: Slowly replacing all my crewnecks with these. They don’t “look” like performance wear, they look like tees. But crazy soft and comfortable with the flat seams.”
Spier & Mackay: Extra 25% off select warehouse liquidation w/ SALE25
- Garment Washed Cotton Twill Chore Coat – $73.50 ($118)
- Tropical Wool Bomber Jacket – $163.50 ($248)
- Waffle Knit Cotton Chore Coat – $156 ($228)
- Unstructured 3-roll-2 85% Wool, 9% Silk, and 6% Linen Sportcoat – $261 ($398)
- 100% Cashmere Cable Knit Crewneck – $148.50 ($228)
- Brown & Red Gun Check 3-roll-2 100% wool cool weather weight Sportcoat – $261 ($398)
And Spier becomes one of the first to throw their hats in the long Labor Day Weekend sales ring. Extra 25% off quite a bit. Sizes are scattered of course. And there are some final sale items, but most of it is not final sale. Remember that only your first return is free (on a Suit, Sportcoat, Outerwear, Shirt, or Shoe purchase). After that it’s a spendy $15 pre-paid label. But that’s shipping costs these days.
BONUS Huckberry: Flint and Tinder 365 Cords – 2 for $185 (normally $108 per)
If you’re itching for fall, Flint and Tinder’s corduroy version of their hugely popular 365 pants are back. 98% cotton / 2% spandex. Available in slim, straight, or tapered fit. Four, perfect for fall colors. And if you buy two pairs, you’ll save $31. No code needed. Discount should happen at checkout. Ships and returns for free.
Also worth a mention…
- J. Crew: Passport members = 30% off select full / Extra 50% off sale w/ SHOPNOW
- Rancourt: They’ve added more/new campaigns to their Holiday Wholesale Pre-Order Sale. Just know that items ordered won’t ship until 12/9.