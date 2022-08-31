Labor Day Weekend Sales for Men – 2022 Affordable Style Roundup

This post will be updated as more sales roll in. Also, all items below in the graphics are clickable. Tapping/clicking on an item should take you directly to that individual product’s page. We don’t always do that. Not sure if it’s something we’ll stick with or not. Might be cumbersome on mobile, might be an improvement. We’ll see. Enjoy the long weekend fellas. Apologies for the incoming “collage-barrage” on social. These long weekend retail blowouts seem to necessitate that.
Huckberry: Labor Day Sale + Extra 20% off Select Shorts, Swim, & Hybrids
- Roark Layover Trail Hybrid Short 3.0 – 7″ – $36.80 FINAL ($75)
- Taylor Stitch The Adventure Hybrid Short – 8″ – $40.80 FINAL ($92)
- Howler Brothers Horizon Hybrid Shorts 2.0 – 9″ – $36 FINAL ($69)
- Roark Explorer Long Road Hybrid Short – 7.5″ – $36.80 FINAL ($75)
- Marine Layer Striped Board Short – $34.40 FINAL ($78)
- Wellen Hybrid Cruiser Short – 9″ – $32 FINAL ($68)
- Wellen Seawool Henley – $51 ($68)
- Lululemon warpstreme ABC Joggers – $83 ($128)
- Made in Canada Reigning Champ Polartec Half Zip – $117 ($180)
Bit of a weird one, this. Their sale section has been stacked for going on a couple years now, but seems like they’ve blown most all season goods out in the last few months. Pretty much all summer gear in there right now, with a few exceptions. Lots of final sale too, which is unusual for Huckberry. No returns on anything marked Final Sale. Looks like all the shorts, swim, and hybrids getting the additional 20% are final sale too. Which makes sense. That time of year. No code needed. Discount happens in your cart.
Nordstrom: Up to 60% off Summer Sale + Price Matching underway
- Barbour Fortis Quilted Jacket – $199.99 ($300)
- Made in Canada Peter Millar Tailored Plaid Wool Suit – $537 ($895)
- Ledbury The Asbury Tailored Fit Oxford Cotton Dress Shirt – $68.60 ($98)
- adidas Stan Smith – $70 ($100) price matched
- adidas UltraBoost 5.0 DNA Primeblue – $150 ($190) price matched
Clearancey. Very Clearance-y. Everything ships and returns for free though, which is terrific. Also terrific would be their price matching section, where they mark down full priced stuff that’s on sale at other stores. As long as someone gives them a tip/heads up that is.
Banana Republic FACTORY: 57.5% off (many exclusions though)
- Travel Pants in Slim or Athletic Fit – $34 ($80) in person review in our round up here
- Vegan Suede Bomber Jacket – $59.50 ($140) review of the spring version can be found here
- Rinse Denim Jacket – $42.50 ($100)
It’s a 50% off + additional 15% off promo, and that works out to a total of 57.5% off MSRP. No, MSRP is rarely (if ever) hit with BR Factory goods. They’re like J. Crew Factory. “Always” on sale. But as big brother BR has turned off the discount tap, a lot of us have turned to little bro BRF. Excludes suiting, 3rd party, leather, and more than a handful of other things. Kinda scattershot as to what is and what isn’t getting the big long weekend cut.
Charles Tyrwhitt: 4 Shirts or Polos for $179 + 25% Off Everything Else w/ LBDAY
- Non Iron Poplins in White or Sky Blue – $44.75 if you buy 4 ($99)
- “Smart” Jersey Polos w/ hidden button down collar – $44.75 if you buy 4 ($99)
You can mix and match. Meaning, you can buy 2 polos and 2 shirts and get the multi buy discount. But you still have to buy four items in total. And that’s a lot. Previous deal they were running was buy 4 for $239. So, quite a bit more savings during the Labor Day event. Be aware that shipping is spendy, since CT stuff ships from the U.K. Expect an additional $15 – $18 at checkout for that.
Christopher Ward: $125 off $650 w/ 125LOUPE25
- C60 Trident Pro 300 – $925 w/ 125LOUPE26 ($1050) 38, 40, or 42mm. Black, blue, or green.
The next evolution of Christopher Ward’s flagship dive watch has arrived. Swiss automatic movement with exhibition caseback. Up to 1.9mm slimmer than the previous 600m option, but still has 300m worth of water resistance (which is way more than enough). Sleek font for the 5 minute increment markings on the bezel. Red or orange tipped, lume filled seconds hand with the trident counter balance. And the old CHRISTOPHER WARD text logo has been removed, and replaced by their twin flags logo at 12. Note that you’re on the hook for any import duites/fees, and since this watch is over $800, those’ll probably run you another hundred bucks before they’ll deliver it. And those fees are non-refundable. So if you send it back, you’re out that money.
J. Crew: 30% off select full and extra 50% off final sale w/ LONGWKND
- Cords in Slim or Straight Fit – $61.60 ($88) five colors
- Onion-quilted insulated bomber jacket – $103.60 ($148)
- Slim Secret Wash organic cotton poplin shirt – $55.65 ($79.50)
- Slub jersey T-shirt in deck stripe – $27.65 ($39.50)
- Checker-stitch cotton shawl cardigan sweater – $96.60 ($138)
- Made in Italy MacAlister Suede Desert Boots – $110.60 ($158)
- Sussex Quilted Jacket – $117.60 ($168)
- Slim organic cotton chambray shirt in one-year wash – $29.99 FINAL ($79.50)
- Super 120s Italian Wool Ludlow Slim-fit unstructured suit jacket – $139.99 FINAL ($425)
Early preview for their rewards members has come to an end. No need to log into a Passport (their new rewards program) account to use the above codes. Lots of exclusions, but that’s how J. Crew does it.
Bespoke Post: End of Summer Sale
- Taylor Stitch The Double Knit Sweater, British Khaki – $98 ($188)
- Line of Trade Deep-Pile Fleece Jacket, Arctic – $39
- OHOM Sio Cold Brew Pitcher – $45 ($79)
- The Thinker Snow Globe – $45 ($57)
- Oakywood 2-in-1 Walnut Headphone Stand & Charger – $89 ($180)
Dappered Space (and more) alert. Lots of home goods in their shop. Sizes are pretty scattered on clothes and shoes. Above home-goods items are not sized to scale, because… I’m still using MS Paint guys, c’mon. Cut my uneducated-arse some slack.
Brooks Brothers: Extra 20% off Sale items
- Regent Fit Stretch Cotton Moleskin Sport Coat – $199.99 ($398)
- Milano Fit Wool-Blend Checked Pants – $63.99 ($198)
- Regent Fit Plaid Corduroy Sport Coat – $239.99 ($498)
- Regent Fit Plaid Corduroy Trousers – $119.99 ($198)
Wasn’t expecting that from Brooks Brothers. Usually they just let stuff cook. Shipping is still a real kick in the pants though. But those are the times in which we inhabit.
Spier & Mackay: Extra 25% off select warehouse liquidation w/ SALE25
- Garment Washed Cotton Twill Chore Coat – $73.50 ($118)
- Tropical Wool Bomber Jacket – $163.50 ($248)
- Waffle Knit Cotton Chore Coat – $156 ($228)
- Unstructured 3-roll-2 85% Wool, 9% Silk, and 6% Linen Sportcoat – $261 ($398)
- 100% Cashmere Cable Knit Crewneck – $148.50 ($228)
- Brown & Red Gun Check 3-roll-2 100% wool cool weather weight Sportcoat – $261 ($398)
Sizes are scattered of course. And there are some final sale items, but most of it is not final sale. Remember that only your first return is free (on a Suit, Sportcoat, Outerwear, Shirt, or Shoe purchase). After that it’s a spendy $15 pre-paid label. But that’s shipping costs these days.
Spier & Mackay: New Sharkskin Core-line Suits are in – $368
Not on sale but worth a quick heads up since these dropped quietly, and their core restock in non-sharkskin fabrics is/are selling quick. Hard not to like sharkskin. The complimentary threads give it some visual texture without getting loud. Super versatile. Can be worn in pretty much any situation.
Todd Snyder: Extra 30% off Sale items w/ LABORDAY30
- Made in Italy 73% Linen, 27% Cotton Shawl Collar Cardigan – $174.30 ($368)
- Made in Italy 97% Cotton, 3% Elastane TS Logo Pique Polo – $55.30 ($128)
- Timex + Todd Snyder Marlin Automatic – $139.30 ($269)
- Stretch Denim (85% Cotton 13.5% Poly 1.5% Elastane) Jacket – $104.30 ($228) crocking/bleeding could occur. Wash separately on cold.
- Made in Maine L.L. Bean x Todd Snyder Wool/Canvas Tote – $111.30 ($199)
- Longsleeve indigo striped pocket tee – $44.80 FINAL ($128)
- Made in the USA Homespun Slub Pocket Tee in “Baja Dunes” – $41.30 ($68)
- L.L. Bean x Todd Snyder Handsewn Bluchers – $195.30 ($349) Imported
- Quilted Bomber – $139.30 FINAL ($298)
One of the better Todd Snyder sales in recent memory. Been a bit since they ran an extra % off sale items code, and to get an extra 30% off is on the more generous end for them. Lots of final sale though. Anything tagged as such means you can’t return or exchange it. Many thanks to reader Andrew C. for the tip on this one.
J. Crew FACTORY: 50% off everything, no exclusions
- Flex khakis in slim, athletic straight, or straight – $34.75
- Slim Fit Flex Cords – $44.50
- Suede Chelsea Boots – $79.50
- Slim flex Oxford Shirt – $39.75
At post time (early AM) the half off doesn’t show up until you put the item in your cart. But it’s there. But holy moly prices, overall, have jumped at J. Crew Factory. Like, by a lot. 50% off no exclusions and a Thompson suit is still $400? That’s a “no.” Go with Spier or Suitsupply for your suits. Yikes.
Banana Republic: Up to 70% off FINAL Sale
- Cotton Shawl Collar Cardigan – $99.97 FINAL ($200)
- Slim Luxe Traveler Jean in “Dark Vintage Wash” – $64.97 FINAL ($130)
- Stripe Jersey Crew – $16.97 FINAL ($34.50)
- Hinto Italian Leather Derby – $74.97 FINAL ($158)
- Hadley Italian Leather Wingtips – $74.97 FINAL ($158)
BR has yet to launch any sort of promo on full price stuff for the long weekend. And maybe… they won’t since they were (oddly enough) the recent lone bright spot in the GAP inc portfolio? It’s just their final sale section that’s still rumbling along. No returns. No exchanges.
Also worth a mention:
- Billy Reid: Extra 25% off sale styles with code EXTRA25
- Huckberry: Flint and Tinder 365 Cords are 2 for $185 (normally $108 per)
NOTE: This post will be updated through the long weekend. Also, Things seem a little slow out of the gate this year. But with inflation + stock issues wreaking havoc across the retail industry, that’s not totally unexpected.