Labor Day Weekend Sales for Men – 2022 Affordable Style Roundup

This post will be updated as more sales roll in. Also, all items below in the graphics are clickable. Tapping/clicking on an item should take you directly to that individual product’s page. We don’t always do that. Not sure if it’s something we’ll stick with or not. Might be cumbersome on mobile, might be an improvement. We’ll see. Enjoy the long weekend fellas. Apologies for the incoming “collage-barrage” on social. These long weekend retail blowouts seem to necessitate that.

Bit of a weird one, this. Their sale section has been stacked for going on a couple years now, but seems like they’ve blown most all season goods out in the last few months. Pretty much all summer gear in there right now, with a few exceptions. Lots of final sale too, which is unusual for Huckberry. No returns on anything marked Final Sale. Looks like all the shorts, swim, and hybrids getting the additional 20% are final sale too. Which makes sense. That time of year. No code needed. Discount happens in your cart.

Clearancey. Very Clearance-y. Everything ships and returns for free though, which is terrific. Also terrific would be their price matching section, where they mark down full priced stuff that’s on sale at other stores. As long as someone gives them a tip/heads up that is.

It’s a 50% off + additional 15% off promo, and that works out to a total of 57.5% off MSRP. No, MSRP is rarely (if ever) hit with BR Factory goods. They’re like J. Crew Factory. “Always” on sale. But as big brother BR has turned off the discount tap, a lot of us have turned to little bro BRF. Excludes suiting, 3rd party, leather, and more than a handful of other things. Kinda scattershot as to what is and what isn’t getting the big long weekend cut.

You can mix and match. Meaning, you can buy 2 polos and 2 shirts and get the multi buy discount. But you still have to buy four items in total. And that’s a lot. Previous deal they were running was buy 4 for $239. So, quite a bit more savings during the Labor Day event. Be aware that shipping is spendy, since CT stuff ships from the U.K. Expect an additional $15 – $18 at checkout for that.

C60 Trident Pro 300 – $925 w/ 125LOUPE26 ($1050) 38, 40, or 42mm. Black, blue, or green.

The next evolution of Christopher Ward’s flagship dive watch has arrived. Swiss automatic movement with exhibition caseback. Up to 1.9mm slimmer than the previous 600m option, but still has 300m worth of water resistance (which is way more than enough). Sleek font for the 5 minute increment markings on the bezel. Red or orange tipped, lume filled seconds hand with the trident counter balance. And the old CHRISTOPHER WARD text logo has been removed, and replaced by their twin flags logo at 12. Note that you’re on the hook for any import duites/fees, and since this watch is over $800, those’ll probably run you another hundred bucks before they’ll deliver it. And those fees are non-refundable. So if you send it back, you’re out that money.

Early preview for their rewards members has come to an end. No need to log into a Passport (their new rewards program) account to use the above codes. Lots of exclusions, but that’s how J. Crew does it.

Dappered Space (and more) alert. Lots of home goods in their shop. Sizes are pretty scattered on clothes and shoes. Above home-goods items are not sized to scale, because… I’m still using MS Paint guys, c’mon. Cut my uneducated-arse some slack.

Wasn’t expecting that from Brooks Brothers. Usually they just let stuff cook. Shipping is still a real kick in the pants though. But those are the times in which we inhabit.

Sizes are scattered of course. And there are some final sale items, but most of it is not final sale. Remember that only your first return is free (on a Suit, Sportcoat, Outerwear, Shirt, or Shoe purchase). After that it’s a spendy $15 pre-paid label. But that’s shipping costs these days.

Not on sale but worth a quick heads up since these dropped quietly, and their core restock in non-sharkskin fabrics is/are selling quick. Hard not to like sharkskin. The complimentary threads give it some visual texture without getting loud. Super versatile. Can be worn in pretty much any situation.

One of the better Todd Snyder sales in recent memory. Been a bit since they ran an extra % off sale items code, and to get an extra 30% off is on the more generous end for them. Lots of final sale though. Anything tagged as such means you can’t return or exchange it. Many thanks to reader Andrew C. for the tip on this one.

At post time (early AM) the half off doesn’t show up until you put the item in your cart. But it’s there. But holy moly prices, overall, have jumped at J. Crew Factory. Like, by a lot. 50% off no exclusions and a Thompson suit is still $400? That’s a “no.” Go with Spier or Suitsupply for your suits. Yikes.

BR has yet to launch any sort of promo on full price stuff for the long weekend. And maybe… they won’t since they were (oddly enough) the recent lone bright spot in the GAP inc portfolio? It’s just their final sale section that’s still rumbling along. No returns. No exchanges.

Also worth a mention:

NOTE: This post will be updated through the long weekend. Also, Things seem a little slow out of the gate this year. But with inflation + stock issues wreaking havoc across the retail industry, that’s not totally unexpected.