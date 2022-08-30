J. Crew: 30% off select full, Extra 50% off Final Sale Labor Day Weekend Event

And it’s J. Crew to be one of the first to break from the gate for Labor Day Weekend sales (we’ll have a big round up of all the sales tomorrow). Code is LONGWKND (notice no “e”s in the “WKND” bit), and there are two oddities to this one:

There’s noticeably more exclusions this time around. Most of their new sportcoats and blazers have now been excluded, whereas a few weeks back during their previous 30% off promo, those jackets were actually getting the discount. This code ends Sunday. Yes really. A labor day weekend code that ends the day before Labor Day. Something fishy going on there. So what are they readying for Monday? Free shipping no min. maybe? Would they perhaps bump it up to 35% off for a one-day flash sale? Pure speculation/Spidey Sense says the former instead of the latter. But again, total guess.

A reminder that you no need to log into Passport (their new rewards program) to use the LONGWKND code. Lots of transitional outerwear getting the 30% off (… checks national weather map)… not that many will need a jacket in the immediate future.

There have been some additions to the sale section overnight. It’s just that sizes are so scattered that they almost don’t warrant mention. Steal of the section still seems to be that unstructured suit jacket in super 120s Loro Piana wool, which thanks to its patch pockets, could easily be worn as a blazer. But there’s now a review on said suit-jacket saying it runs small. Yet that review is specifically for a size 34S, and the extreme ends of the spectrum can sometimes get wonky. $150 is a lot to drop on a final sale risk. so be warned.

Also be aware that there are some “limited time special price” items littered about in the sale section as well. Those are not getting the extra 50% off. Tricky, and a bit annoying.

Code LONGWKND ends this Sunday, 9/4/22.

That’s all.

Carry on.

See you tomorrow (Wednesday) for the big Labor Day sales round up.