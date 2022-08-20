20% off Spier Linen Suit Separates, Old Navy’s $32 Blazer, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Linen season is almost over. (*everyone in the south and desert south west cackles because that’s nowhere near the truth*) And that’s why Spier is knocking 20% off an enormous chunk of their linen based, warm weather clothes. It’s more than the above suit separates, although those are pretty great. It’s shirts, chorecoats, other trousers, etc.

The Pick: Goodfellow & Co. Slim Fit Jeans – $28 ($32.99)

Five bucks might not seem like much, but five bucks off is a lot more than some other brands and stores are offering these days. Plus their jeans are already nicely affordable. Multiple fits, plenty of washes.

Many of us would usually wait for a 30% off sale (or more,) but sometimes the MacAlister is excluded. Not always. But sometimes. And they just came back in stock after what seemed like a significant time spent out in the “sorry we’re sold out” corner of disappointment. But they’re back. Full review of the leather option can be found here. Above image borrowed from a recent chinos chukkas polo post.

A few more picks from the big BR summer sale because it’s pretty good… only it’s totally not because all of it is final sale. C’mon BR. Gotta find a middle ground between keeping everything full price for the entire season (you’ve trained your long term customers to not pay full price at your brand), and then slashing prices only to make it all final sale as the weather hints at starting to change. No returns or exchanges. Everything is a gamble. Blergh. Steal of the sale might be those “perfect” wool pants. Tapered fit according to them = Not just for athletes, this cut delivers a modern, slim fit for those who like a little more room through the seat and thigh.

Attention Made in the USA fans and/or the buy less buy better crew. Yes it’s a hyper specific deal (just the black is getting the discount), but Rancourt doesn’t do discounting often. Sometimes they’ll run one of these “shoes of the week” deals and knock 15% off something in stock, and this time around it’s their classic Bartlett cap toes in black. Made in Maine.

What in the world. Talk about random. Both in the styles they selected and the level of discount. Old Navy usually sticks to 30% – 40% off. But not through today. No code needed. Just select stuff, and it’s random, but worth a look for those who do like and shop at Old Navy. Blazer could be a real steal, although one review says the buttons at the cuffs ARE functional. Which is a drag, since those can be super expensive to tailor if the sleeves run long on your frame.

The Observation: Extra Fine Merino Wool Sweaters have jumped in price by $10 this year. – $49.90 ($39.90 last year)

This would be the opposite of a sale, but still putting it here because it seems worthy to note. UNIQLO’s new fall arrivals are starting to come in, and one of their flagship products, their extra fine merino wool sweaters, have jumped ten bucks in price. They used to go for $39.90. This year… $49.90. Just a heads up that there might be more of this sort of thing (meaning higher prices) across retail as a whole, as we move into the new season.

Also worth a mention: