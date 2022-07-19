The Dappered Space: Most Wanted Affordable Home Style July 2022

The Dappered Space is a series designed to help guys apply the sense of personal style they’ve developed to the space they inhabit. Watch for articles on furniture and decor sales & picks, advice on how to style a room or work space, and tackling creating a space that reflects your own (and perhaps a significant other’s) personal tastes. We’ll suggest items that can be sourced online, but always keep in mind that deals can be found at consignment and thrift stores, local stores with floor models, discount stores, and even yard sales.

Record players, and records themselves, have seen a steady comeback in popularity over the past several years. Sometimes it’s just nice not to have buds shoved into your ears. If you could use a new place to store your record player, this handmade piece provides a handsome way to do just that. Sold ON Amazon, but not fulfilled by Amazon. Sold through the 3ft Furniture storefront. The item is shipped assemble with just the legs left to screw on.

This would look pretty darn good sitting on top of that record player cabinet. But it would look good just about anywhere. Hundreds of tiny LED’s are shaped into a filament spiral, harkening back to the initial bulbs Edison created. But this bulb is rechargeable and can last up to 5 hours on a charge.

If you’re looking for a departure from the look of traditional outdoor furniture, this glider bench sold by Target might check that box for you. There’s something about sitting comfortably on a warm summer evening, taking in your surroundings while sipping a beverage and/or reading a good book. Add some rocking or gliding action into the mix, and you have yourself the recipe for relaxation.

Floating consoles create a cleaner look, and work well under televisions and in entryways. The way it’s stylized above is somewhat bland, but it would look right at home in a masculine space. And if you need something larger you can hang a couple of these side by side, or even multiple grouped together, as you can see in the reviews on this item. There’s no shelving inside, so it’s just straight storage in there. Comes in four different finishes at fluctuating price points.

A good looking space saver. When you don’t need the shelf, fold it up so it lays flat. This is a great mirror for a small space because a) mirrors make spaces look bigger than they actually are and b) that little shelf can come in handy, but can be folded up when needed. Sold though Walmart.

Lately we’ve been bringing pints of Nick’s ice cream home from the store, and at close to $8 a pint, that starts to add up. If you too enjoy the creamy goodness of ice cream, but tend towards healthier alternatives that are pretty expensive, the investment in a Ninja Creami will eventually cut down on those costs. Or maybe you just eat a lot of ice cream and want to try your hand at making your own. Oh, and you can also make those fancy acai bowls with this too.

Looking for some clean, bold lines to jazz up a boring room, but don’t want to overdo it? This rug definitely pops, but isn’t loud. Sold through the Home Depot. It has a fairly low pile, so it won’t be the plushest rug, but will be easier to keep clean. And please note that the rug in the photo is not to scale in regards of the actual size of the rug.

About the Author: Sarah is a long time member of the Dappered team, typically working behind the scenes editing posts, taking some photos, and keeping the books in good standing. Occasionally she’ll come out from behind the curtain to offer her two cents.