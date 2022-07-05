Steal Alert: Up to 40% off New and Nearly New Christopher Ward Watches

Christopher Ward is known for maximizing the bang-for-the-buck thing in the watchmaking world. Swiss made. Incredible craftsmanship. Terrific designs. And they’re still thousands upon thousands less than a Rolex or Omega.

And they just launched one of their semi-annual sale events.

Some of the on-sale watches are “nearly new” (meaning they’re open box models/returns). But some are not. These sales are always a mix. Yet BOTH “nearly new” and “new-new” watches come with the same 60 day returns worldwide + 60 month movement guarantee.

YET. And this is important… These ship from the U.K. by DHL. Which means if your order is over $800 you’ll get hit with import duties/fees. Cost me an extra $80 – $100 during a recent, not-on-sale Christopher Ward watch purchase. Which was not so great. And those import duties/fees are going to be non-refundable. So sure you can return it. But it won’t be a “free” return if you eclipsed that duties threshold.

All that said (and it was a mouthful)… These sale stocks usually move very fast. Christopher Ward’s sale events are super rare. They only happen twice a year.

Also know that during a recent customer service chat, I asked the rep if they’d be replacing the “Christopher Ward” branding text/logo with the twin flags option as seen on the new Aquataine collection. The rep said yes, they’d be phasing that in on all new models moving forward.

So if you’re not a fan of the current logo shown on these sale watches, changes might be coming.

That’s all. Carry on.