Style Scenario: All Made in the USA for the 4th of July

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Independence day is fast approaching. For most of us that means a relaxed get together of some sort. Here’s one way to dress down without looking sloppy, all while keeping it 100% ‘murica from head to toe. Stay safe.

The Polo: Todd Snyder Montauk Polo – $69 ($98). Not cheap, but that buttonless placket + tipped collar is hitting the summer-2022 “classy but very kicked back look” just right. If that’s too much of a stretch on the wallet, then there’s always one of Huckberry’s “45” line of USA made tees. Those run $35.

The Sunglasses: American Optical “Tournament” in Black Tortoise – $199. Obvious retro-roots, but somehow still contemporary. Just like the polo.

The Shorts: Gustin Floral Canvas Shorts – $89. These are not sweat shorts. And that’s key. Because wearing a French-terry style, sweatshirt like fabric on a hot summer day is kinda… sticky and gross. 7 oz, 100% cotton, with that awesome, contrasting khaki floral print. And the obligatory heads up that these almost certainly won’t ship in time for the 4th since it’s Gustin, and they’re a pre-order model. Please allow the poetic license.

The Watch: Nodus Avalon II – $700 (restock coming Wednesday). Assembled in the USA. Micro adjusting clasp. 300m (1000 feet) water resistance rating. Movement is a made in Japan, Miyota 9015 automatic. Full review here.

The Socks: Darn Tough Ultra Light No Show Socks – $15.95. Made in Vermont. 71% Merino Wool, 27% Nylon, 2% Lycra for stretch. Should keep your feet cool and dry. Will they show a little? Probably. Doesn’t matter. Especially when it comes to keeping your feet comfortable.

The Shoes: Rancourt & Co. Bennett Court Sneaker – $295. Spendy! But Rancourt really nailed the update to their popular sneakers. Made in Maine. Fingers crossed they bring back a pre-order batch. Those are usually significantly marked down. You’ll have to wait a couple months, but the results are impressive. Full review here.