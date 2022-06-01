Stock Alert: The Q Timex GMT is back in stock. For now.

They’re back! Until they’re not.

Blue and Red on Steel – $219

Black on Gunmetal w/ Silicone Rubber Strap – $199

Restocked in the blue and red “Pepsi” as well as the very clean and very mean looking black on black with a silicone rubber strap. 38mm case diameter. Swiss Quartz GMT movement. Domed “period correct” acrylic crystal.

Still no sign of the blue & black bezel one that various big watch blogs have featured.

Full review here of the blue and red if you’d like it. And a hearty congratulations to reader Steven G. who won the won we bought for the review and then did a giveaway with.

Last time they got restocked they made it a few hours before selling out again. But perhaps demand has cooled off?

We’ll see.

That’s all.

Carry on.