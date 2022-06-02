Steal Alert: Seiko 5 Sports Dive Style back down to $189 at Macy’s

If you’re gracious enough to be a frequent reader of our tiny corner of the interwebz (hello!!), by now you’re probably familiar with the Seiko 5 Sports dive style automatic watch. It’s been getting a lot of run lately, and was recently mentioned in our newish Double Time series.

They’re solid watches. Well made, with a dependable automatic movement. Heritage brand, and it’ll look good with almost anything casual, smart-casual, and can even pull some duty with dressier clothes.

The problem is their price can swing as much as $100 at authorized dealers, such as Macy’s.

But thankfully they just hit the low end of that big swing:

Along with their field-y, SRPE brothers, this is about as good as it gets for these particular watches. Tagged by Macy’s as having the “lowest price of the Spring Season,” both the 5-Sports Dive Models and the field-y SRPE models are now well under two hundred bucks.

And unlike gray market dealers, you should be getting a full manufacturer’s warranty with an authorized dealer.

There’s a few more style & color options than those six shown above, but those are the highlights.

Full review of the dive style models can be found here.

SRPE review can be found here.

Sale price ends Sunday.

Next Double Time is coming next week. Two watches under $400 is the task for the next “episode.” And yes, the 5 Sports Dive Style will be featured.

That’s all.

Carry on.