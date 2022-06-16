Steal Alert: Nordy Rack Extra 20% off select Sunglasses & Swim (Ray-Ban, Bonobos)

The markup on stuff you wear to the beach or pool is insane. Probably because brands and shops know it’s where a lot of insecurities come to the surface. “I feel unsure of myself, I know… I’m gonna BUY my way outta that!” And then they print money.

Anyway, for the uninitiated, Nordstrom Rack is where a lot of unsold Nordstrom merchandise goes to get major markdowns. A lot of it is… not great. But some of it is great! Especially when they run an extra 20% off those clear-out prices:

But unlike it’s big brother mainline Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack does NOT do free shipping & returns on all purchases. Free shipping doesn’t kick in until $89. And returns will set you back a pre-paid label, unless you can hoof it over to a brick and mortar Nordstrom Rack location. There, returns are free.

Got all that?

Wear sunscreen.

Carry on.

Stay Frosty.