Steal Alert: Nordy Rack Extra 20% off select Sunglasses & Swim (Ray-Ban, Bonobos)

Nordstrom Rack: Extra 20% off select summer styles (exp. 6/19)
The markup on stuff you wear to the beach or pool is insane. Probably because brands and shops know it’s where a lot of insecurities come to the surface. “I feel unsure of myself, I know… I’m gonna BUY my way outta that!” And then they print money.
Anyway, for the uninitiated, Nordstrom Rack is where a lot of unsold Nordstrom merchandise goes to get major markdowns. A lot of it is… not great. But some of it is great! Especially when they run an extra 20% off those clear-out prices:
- Ray-Ban 54mm Polarized Wayfarer Sunglasses – $59.97 ($185) but pretty consistently $70 – $80 at The Rack
- TODS 50mm Round Sunglasses – $79.97 ($295)
- Montblanc 56mm Square Sunglasses – $103.97 ($260)
- Ray-Ban Havana/Blue 50mm Wayfarer Sunglasses – $123.20 ($154)
- Bonobos Contrast Curved Hem Cassette-Player Printed Swim Trunks – $47.97 ($79.97)
- Bonobos Rio-Floral Swim Trunks – $47.97 ($79)
- Marine Layer Board Shorts – $35.97 ($44.97)
- adidas Adilette Comfort Footbed Slide Sandal – $19.97 ($35)
- adidas Adilette Shower Slide Sandal – $15.97 ($25)
- Puma Cool Cat V FS Slide Sandal – $14.96 ($32)
But unlike it’s big brother mainline Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack does NOT do free shipping & returns on all purchases. Free shipping doesn’t kick in until $89. And returns will set you back a pre-paid label, unless you can hoof it over to a brick and mortar Nordstrom Rack location. There, returns are free.
Got all that?
Wear sunscreen.
Carry on.
Stay Frosty.