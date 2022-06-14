Steal Alert: J. Crew Extra 40.5% off Final Sale + Extra 15% off Select Up to 40% off New Arrivals

J. Crew’s promo details are starting to read like the technical manual for the Analytical Engine. Stick with me here. Let’s see if my ‘splainin’ skills are reasonable.

Over the last few days, J. Crew has been running a code. SHOPNOW has been good for an additional 30% off final sale items. Meanwhile in their full-priced section, they had set aside some warm weather basics (shorts and more), and marked those down by up to 40% off, no code needed. Discount depends on the item.

And then last night they decided to make that SHOPNOW code a blanket code applicable for an extra 15% off, and it stacks on top of BOTH the extra 30% off sale items, as well as those “shorts & more” items on the full price side.

See? It’s not all Candyland Field-Jackets. But again, super risky since it’s all final sale. No returns on any of the above. Yet the following items aren’t final sale…

Still gotta use SHOPNOW at checkout to get the additional 15% off, and thus, those prices above.

Got all that?

Remember, the “shorts and more” stuff can be returned, although it’ll cost you a $7.50 pre-paid label. That is, unless you can hustle it over in person to a brick and mortar store.

Those Ainslie sunglasses are of particular note. Got a pair in person, and they’re surprisingly nice. The acetate w/ brass reinforcement inside is super solid. Smooth too. Feels premium. Ear pieces are just a touch thicker as well. Lenses seem to be right around 50mm (or maybe a little under), but they’re a slightly wider frame overall, so they fit even my big pumpkin head well. Should please most of the bell curve. Striped soft case and cleaning cloth is included.

Yes the 15% off works on some other full priced stuff, but there are plenty of exclusions (stretch chinos continue to be excluded). And it’s “just” 15% off. Which most J. Crew fans know isn’t much for them.

Their site is lagging a bit, at least for me, and that extra 15% off wasn’t showing when I would put stuff in my cart and apply the code. I went to checkout, and then it took/the extra discount applied. So you may need to do the same.

Hope that makes sense.

Code SHOPNOW expires this Thursday, 6/16.

That’s all.

Carry on.

Back to my abacus and sun dial.