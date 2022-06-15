ReStock Alert: Lululemon Classic Fit Commission and ABC pants in 30″ Inseam

UPDATE: Yeah… these have moved super quick. Sizes are now majorly scattered if not totally sold out. Fingers (and toes) crossed that this is just the start of 30″ classics getting restocked for summer.

It’s happening. They’re the best athletic/tech/breathable/stretch/wicking fabric pants in the business, and it appears that Lululemon is finally restocking their classic fit (but not billowy) Commission Pants and 5-pocket ABC pants in the peak of the bell curve 30″ inseam.

“hello, pants.” – Gary Busey

Waist sizes are a bit all over the place depending on what color you’re after, but there’s finally a “there” there. Fingers crossed for even more waist sizes to get stocked up. And it appears, at post time, these are moving pretty fast.

Had my eye on a pair of 32×30 classic fit commissions in navy, and those just sold out. Again.

Not a classic fit kinda guy? Their slim fit pants are fully stocked up and ready for summer.

Also know, for the taller & shorter among us, you guys should be set. 28″ and 32″ inseams are stocked up too.

Was just waiting on the 30″ to finally come in. And it appears they’re starting to.

Will keep monitoring as this develops.

That’s all.

Carry on.

Yes you can dress them up. As seen here.