Most Wanted Affordable Style – June 2022

Whether you’re looking for gift ideas or a quick upgrade for yourself, expect these to come around about once a month. You’ll find new arrivals and old favorites, especially good deals, or maybe something pricey to keep an eye on for future sales. The potential best of the best, which you may or may not have seen already. Got a tip on something that deserves to end up in the monthly Most Wanted? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

The Nike Killshot’s skate-park shredding brother. Could be good for those laid back warm weather days. That said, aren’t skate shoes a little less on the cushioned side, to provide more feel? Not sure how they’d be for long term standing/walking/etc.

Somewhere between the expense of a Bonobos Riviera, and the mega-affordability of Target’s Goodfellow, sits these. Big fan of that light blue floral.

Orient’s line of Bambino men’s watches are total classics. Yet at 41mm in diameter they’re not as “classically sized” (read: small) as some would prefer. Enter the new 38mm collection. Well, it’s kind of entering the picture. Because it doesn’t appear they’ve entered the US market quiet yet. And who knows when/if they will. Monochrome has them listed at 275 Euros. Which works out to $290. That seems steep compared to the $110 – $190 asking price of the 41mm Bambinos, so we’ll see where the price ends up.

Leave it to Grant Stone to debut a perfectly simple, service-style boot, in Horween’s famous dark burgundy Chromexcel #8… just a few days into June. Can it be fall yet? What do you mean it’s not even summer yet? Flippin’ solstice. Whatever.

One of those jackets you’ll reach for time and time again over the warmer months. Italian Linen/Cotton blend. Just quarter lined in the back. Cut in their trim but not excruciatingly tight Havana fit. Gray is more dashing than khaki, and nowhere near the dandy levels of a pure white jacket. Wear it with white trousers as shown above, or go for a warm weather northern lights look and wear it with medium to darker (but not dark charcoal) trousers and a dress shirt or polo.

Just in. Brand new. And they look like they have major potential for the wide-open mid-priced ($40 – $70) sunglasses arena. The problem is the return policy. It’s a $15 pre-paid label. Which is understandable because they’re not some corporate behemoth, and shipping costs have skyrocketed. But a $15 disincentive on a $55 pair of sunglasses is way high. Too high for those of us who feel like you just have got to get in person with sunglasses before you fully commit. Gotta give them this though… they give the dimensions. No ballpark “one size fits most” stuff or avoiding the metrics. Acetate frames are 56 x 18 x 145 mm (lens/bridge/temple length), while the clubmaster style options are 52 x 20 x 145 mm.

BONUS II Christopher Ward C65 Aquitaine GMT in Black – $1400 w/ 125LOUPE25 ($1525)

Ah c’mon now. “The Landlady said: ‘You got the rent money yet?’ …I said NO.”

Christopher Ward’s newest Aquitaine line (finally) gets a black colorway AND they added some very vintage-y looking “old radium” lume. Spendy as all get out, yet oddly reasonable when compared to the big luxury watch brands. British in design, made in Switzerland.

Want more most wanted? Click here for the top 5 most wanted lists from previous months.