Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Target 30% off Tops and Shorts, Kiehl’s 25% off, & More

To quote one R. Burgundy: “Boy that escalated quickly.” Hot off the heels of Target’s CEO admitting they’re overstocked and need to move inventory, Target does a 30% off, well, a lot. Head here for an in-person look at a batch of Goodfellow goods we got our Target-shopping expert Ryan to review for us.

It’s friends and family time at Kiehl’s. 25% off just about sitewide, and you need not be friend nor family to take part. Know that orders under $50 will cost you an extra $7 in shipping at Kiehl’s. FWIW after many years of “gym-face” as well as “WTF is happening chaos is everywhere plz make it stop” face, I’ve got more lines on my forehead and around my eyes than I’d like. That wrinkle reducing eye cream seems to help. It’s not cheap. But a little goes a long way. You don’t need to gob it on.

In a world where shipping is more expensive than ever, that’s a mighty nice cherry on top of their currently running Father’s Day Sale. Father’s Day is this Sunday, so it looks like AE is doing their best to lure you into some last-minute-ish gift purchasing with the promise of it getting there in time. Code FREE2DAY ends today, Monday 6/13. Stand out of the sale is probably the Fifth Avenue with the Dainite Sole for $255. I also believe this might be the first time the Chili Liverpool Chelseas have gone on sale? They released them in that color not that long ago. Pretty, pretty good.

For potential Father’s-Day gifting. Cutting it real close on shipping timelines, but it’s nice to see Huckberry’s topography-meets drinkware Whiskey Peaks line getting 20% off. Bonus points if you actually know his favorite libation, and pick up a bottle (or a top-shelf version of) for him as part of the gift.

These shirts are stupid comfortable. They’re also stupid expensive. Super stretchy but doesn’t look it, hidden button down collar, breathes great, etc. They’re excellent, they know it, and they’re priced like it.

Not many styles up for this $100 flash sale. But remember that if it’s your first suit, sportcoat, or shoes purchase, it’ll ship and return for free. But after that, returns are a $15 prepaid label. Discount happens in your cart. Sale ends today, Monday 6/13.

