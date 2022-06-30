30% off Madewell, Nike’s Summer Sale, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

The size of Nike’s product catalog continues to amaze. This sale section goes on for.ev.er. Pretty significant price reductions though. A good time to browse if you’re a fan of the swoosh. And it seems like as good a time as ever to pick up some technical fabric, breathing, sweat wicking underwear for the hot swamp-arse months ahead.

It’s back! For now. Until it sells out again. And then it’s not. Full review here. Or maybe you’re gonna hold out hope of getting your hands on the new Seiko 5 Sports GMT? When/if it gets released here in the States? No idea what the asking price will be.

There are exclusions. Jeans and 3rd party goods are out. Runs clear through next Wednesday, 6/22. Shipping and returns are free for “insiders.” Which is a simple email sign up. Otherwise, shipping has tiers, and returns are a $7.50 pre-paid label.

Ends this Monday. Pricing is all over the place and discounts are all over the site. So it’s a bit confusing. Strands and Park Avenues are excluded. Stand out is probably the Fifth Avenue with the Dainite Sole for $255.

Still running. And who knows what’s coming next since Target seems serious about blowing out their overstocked inventory. Head here for Ryan’s round up of quite a bit of what Goodfellow & Co has to offer this summer, much of which is now 30% off.

Final Sale means no returns. None. Limited sizes and models, but the price drops are significant. Big thanks to our man Adam for the tip on the sale. You can see his review of the RS01 sneaker in white (which isn’t on sale) over here.

No sale, but these are about as timeless as a casual/smart casual sportcoat can get. Wear it with a slim button up and jeans, or with a t-shirt and some casual pants. 3-roll-2 button closure, unpadded shoulders, triple patch pockets, and unlined.

Also worth a mention: