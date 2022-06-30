Dappered

30% off Madewell, Nike's Summer Sale, & More – The Thurs. Men's Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

 

Nike: Up to 50% off during their Summer Sale w/ New items added

Nike menswear

The size of Nike’s product catalog continues to amaze. This sale section goes on for.ev.er. Pretty significant price reductions though. A good time to browse if you’re a fan of the swoosh. And it seems like as good a time as ever to pick up some technical fabric, breathing, sweat wicking underwear for the hot swamp-arse months ahead.

 

Timex: Q Timex GMT 38mm Restock – $219

Q Timex GMT 38mm watch

It’s back! For now. Until it sells out again. And then it’s not. Full review here. Or maybe you’re gonna hold out hope of getting your hands on the new Seiko 5 Sports GMT? When/if it gets released here in the States? No idea what the asking price will be.

 

Madewell: 30% off w/ HEATWAVE

Madewell menswear

There are exclusions. Jeans and 3rd party goods are out. Runs clear through next Wednesday, 6/22. Shipping and returns are free for “insiders.” Which is a simple email sign up. Otherwise, shipping has tiers, and returns are a $7.50 pre-paid label.

 

Allen Edmonds: Father’s Day Sale ends Monday

Allen Edmonds shoes

Ends this Monday. Pricing is all over the place and discounts are all over the site. So it’s a bit confusing. Strands and Park Avenues are excluded. Stand out is probably the Fifth Avenue with the Dainite Sole for $255.

 

Target: 30% off men’s tops, shorts, 25% off All in Motion activewear

Still running. And who knows what’s coming next since Target seems serious about blowing out their overstocked inventory. Head here for Ryan’s round up of quite a bit of what Goodfellow & Co has to offer this summer, much of which is now 30% off.

 

BONUS  Rothy’s: The Archive Event FINAL Sale is live

Final Sale means no returns. None. Limited sizes and models, but the price drops are significant. Big thanks to our man Adam for the tip on the sale. You can see his review of the RS01 sneaker in white (which isn’t on sale) over here.

 

BONUS II  Spier & Mackay: New Unstructured Garment Dyed Cotton Sportcoats – $248

Spier & Mackay: New Unstructured Garment Dyed Cotton Sportcoats

No sale, but these are about as timeless as a casual/smart casual sportcoat can get. Wear it with a slim button up and jeans, or with a t-shirt and some casual pants. 3-roll-2 button closure, unpadded shoulders, triple patch pockets, and unlined.

 

Also worth a mention:

