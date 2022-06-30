30% off Madewell, Nike’s Summer Sale, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
Nike: Up to 50% off during their Summer Sale w/ New items added
- Dri-FIT Legend Men’s Training T-Shirt – $20.97 ($25)
- Dri-FIT Ultra Stretch Micro Men’s Trunks (3-Pack) – $36.97 ($45)
- Dri-FIT ReLuxe Men’s Boxer Briefs (2-Pack) – $32.97 ($40)
- Dri-FIT Men’s Slim Fit Sleeveless Top – $16.97 ($28)
- Court Vision Low Shoes – $42.97 ($70)
- Nike Air Max Dawn – $66.97 ($110)
- Waffle Trainer 2 – $54.97 ($90)
- Crater Impact – $60.97 ($100)
- React Phantom Run Flyknit 2 – $84.97 ($140)
- ZoomX Invincible Run Flyknit – $108.97 ($180)
The size of Nike’s product catalog continues to amaze. This sale section goes on for.ev.er. Pretty significant price reductions though. A good time to browse if you’re a fan of the swoosh. And it seems like as good a time as ever to pick up some technical fabric, breathing, sweat wicking underwear for the hot swamp-arse months ahead.
Timex: Q Timex GMT 38mm Restock – $219
It’s back! For now. Until it sells out again. And then it’s not. Full review here. Or maybe you’re gonna hold out hope of getting your hands on the new Seiko 5 Sports GMT? When/if it gets released here in the States? No idea what the asking price will be.
Madewell: 30% off w/ HEATWAVE
- Slim Chino Pants COOLMAX Edition – $68.60 ($98)
- Athletic Slim Chino Pants COOLMAX Edition – $68.60 ($98)
- Kickoff Trainer Sneakers in Form Grey – $68.60 ($98)
- Danford Sunglasses – $40.60 ($58)
- Thin Leather Belt – $36.40 ($52)
- Medium Leather Belt – $36.40 ($52)
- The Canvas Transport Carryall Tote Bag – $61.60 ($88)
There are exclusions. Jeans and 3rd party goods are out. Runs clear through next Wednesday, 6/22. Shipping and returns are free for “insiders.” Which is a simple email sign up. Otherwise, shipping has tiers, and returns are a $7.50 pre-paid label.
Allen Edmonds: Father’s Day Sale ends Monday
- Fifth Avenue Cap Toe Oxford – $237 ($425)
- Fifth Avenue Cap Toe Oxford with Dainite Sole – $255 ($425)
- Liverpool Chelsea Dress Boot – $371.25 ($495)
- Merino Cool over the calf – $16.87 ($22.50) or mid calf dress socks – $13.87 ($18.50)
Ends this Monday. Pricing is all over the place and discounts are all over the site. So it’s a bit confusing. Strands and Park Avenues are excluded. Stand out is probably the Fifth Avenue with the Dainite Sole for $255.
Target: 30% off men’s tops, shorts, 25% off All in Motion activewear
- Goodfellow & Co. Short Sleeve Pocket Slub Tees in 100% BCI Cotton (Better Cotton Initiative) – $6.99 ($9.99)
- Goodfellow Knit Short Sleeve Button Down Shirt – $13.99 ($19.99)
- Goodfellow & Co. 8″ Pull-On Shorts with Drawstring Waist – $10.50 ($15)
- Goodfellow Slim Fit Short Sleeve Button-Down Shirt – $13.99 ($19.99)
- Goodfellow Short Sleeve Polo – $11.89 ($16.99)
- Goodfellow Slim Fit Chino Shorts in 10″ inseam – $13.99 ($19.99)
- Goodfellow Slim Fit Chino Shorts in 9″ or 7″ inseam – $13.99 ($19.99)
Still running. And who knows what’s coming next since Target seems serious about blowing out their overstocked inventory. Head here for Ryan’s round up of quite a bit of what Goodfellow & Co has to offer this summer, much of which is now 30% off.
BONUS Rothy’s: The Archive Event FINAL Sale is live
- The RS01 Sneaker in Costal – $100 FINAL ($175)
- The Merino Tassel Driving Loafer – $95 FINAL ($225)
Final Sale means no returns. None. Limited sizes and models, but the price drops are significant. Big thanks to our man Adam for the tip on the sale. You can see his review of the RS01 sneaker in white (which isn’t on sale) over here.
BONUS II Spier & Mackay: New Unstructured Garment Dyed Cotton Sportcoats – $248
No sale, but these are about as timeless as a casual/smart casual sportcoat can get. Wear it with a slim button up and jeans, or with a t-shirt and some casual pants. 3-roll-2 button closure, unpadded shoulders, triple patch pockets, and unlined.
Also worth a mention:
- Lululemon: Their Classic Fit ABC and Commission Pants have started to be restocked. But sizes are really coming and going so don’t be surprised if they sell out.
- J. Crew: Extra 40.5% off Final Sale + Extra 15% off Select Up to 40% off New Arrivals w/ SHOPNOW
- Banana Republic: Their Core Temp Shorts are on sale for $55 (was $77). 7″, 9″, or 11″ inseams.
- Lands’ End: 50% off w/ GRILL. But my heavens. Haven’t been over to Lands’ End in ages. What the hamburgers is going on with them?