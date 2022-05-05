Timex GMT Q back in stock (for now), Brooks Bros. $298 Suit Separates, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Sadly no new suits or sportcoats in this one. But their excellent polos are getting 15% off. Featured over here in the Polopalooza. Sizes above are both a medium on 5’10″/185. Code ends this Tuesday, May 10th.

UPDATE: I’ll bet you’re as stunned as I am, but these have sold out again.

It’s back! Until it sells out again. Blue and Red is ready to go, but the Black PVD + rubber strap is still on back-order as of post time. We’ve got the blue & red option on the way for a review. Standby for that. Meanwhile, gotta love the knuckleheads on social who are all over Timex saying “OH BUT PUT AN AUTOMATIC MOVEMENT IN IT AND I’LL BUY THREE.” Are you bleepin’ kidding? That’s not how this works. That’s not how any of this works. That’d be like saying: “Hey, cool Prius, but if you throw a V-10 in there I’ll buy one.” Or “Hey nice shoes, but could you SPROUT WINGS AND FLY TO THE MOON FOR ME?” What the hell. FFS. Some people should take a breathalyzer before they get on social media. If you want a reasonably affordable automatic GMT with a blue/red bezel, Lorier makes one. For $800. If you can get your hands on one, that is.

This one is weird. First, it’s very limited. Not many items to pick from. Second, the suit separates seem to be from their post-bankruptcy lines, are NOT their 1818 high-quality versions, and yes they come as separates. So no “nested” jacket and trouser pairs here. You pick the sized jacket, and then you pick whatever size trouser you prefer. No word on canvas vs. fused, or where they’re made. Fabric is 88% Wool, 8% Polyester, 4% Spandex. Regent fit. So athletic fit. Some contouring, but nothing tight.

Dappered Space Alert! A SALE on Target home goods? You don’t say. (Yes that’s sarcasm.) Sure they run sales on their home stuff a lot, but right now with supply being what it is (or more accurately: what it’s not), it’s nice to see a few discounts here and there. Prepare to set aside time to assemble anything relatively medium to large sized. Flat pack furniture. It’s an… experience.

Welcome to wedding season. Please remember to hydrate, and don’t lock your knees. Kinda an odd sale event, being that the first page is littered with Cole Haan knit upper wingtip sneaker mashups. Call me old fashioned, but… those probably aren’t “wedding ready” shoes. Do remember that Magnanni often uses a chisel-toe/elongated last. That’s not everyone’s cup of earl grey/shot-glass of fireball. And in regards to the “retail” prices, those can be inflated. But around $200 seems about right for a lot of the above picks.

Ending how we started… with a restock-alert instead of a sale/discount/promo. Which I acknowledge kinda stinks because it’s literally called the “Sales Handful”, but it’s 2022 and this is where we’re at right now.

The best in the polo-biz right here. Although they’re super spendy. Terrific tech-pique cooling and wicking fabric. Hidden button down collar. Athletic but not tight fit. Sizes are probably gonna move fast. Fingers crossed they bring back their bundle deals (buy three and get a discount). Right now they’re doing that on the long sleeve version, but not the short sleeve. Dang. Size shown above is a medium on 5’10″/190. More details here in our annual polo-palooza round up (the Rhone Delta Pique is way down at the bottom of the post).

Also worth a mention: