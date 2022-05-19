$20 off Nike Killshots for summer, TheTieBar Sweater Polo Restock, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

How’s your summer sneaker setup looking? Good? If not and you’re in the market for retro looking sneakers, here be the “I’m famous on the internet” #memeshots for twenty bucks off. Some people claim they’re super comfortable, while some other people (hi) think those people who think they’re comfortable are weirdos. Like, c’mon. They sure as heck aren’t the Pre-Day which OOH NEW BRIGHT BLUE COSTANZA SHADE.

Ends today. Don’t know what J. Crew has cooking for next week (with a long weekend on the horizon) but guessing it’ll be a tick up from this. So, could pay off to cool your jets for a few days. Sticking with the final sale mega-discounts above. But those are all final sale. Final means final. No returns per usual.

Size shown above on Ryan is an XS on 5’9″/160. Comes in the basic colors like navy, black, and sky blue, but they also made them in a bunch of different, not-so-expected shades like lilac, tan, and the jade green shown above. A great fitting polo, and the 100% Mercerized cotton realizes the benefits of the same process BR uses to give their Luxe Touch polos that smoothness and slight sheen. Extremely comfortable and the collar and arms fit excellently, and they skim rather than constrict. If you want a trim fit, size down. Dry clean only. Which is a drag.

It’s back! Part of a wedding collection / collaboration. Should look good with a lighter gray or mid blue suit, for those outdoorsy weddings where the bridesmaids are in matching pastel dresses. Also back would be the “champagne of beers” pocket square, for those who want something a little bolder. That goes for $14.

The Pick: Commuter Shirt in Light Blue/Navy Dot, or Navy Pindot – $108.80 FINAL ($128)

Key word = select. Wheelhouse colors of commuter shirts and delta pique polos are not included in this sale. Not surprising though. Feels like a bit of a clearance. Not everything is final sale. Far from it. But the above commuter shirts are, and they’ve got limited sizes at post time. It’s a pretty hit and miss sale. Mostly a miss unless you’re a super Rhone fan.

The Reminder: Next week is the “unofficial start of summer.” And that means lots of sales.

Programming note: The term “Memorial Day Sale” feels really disrespectful/tacky/just plain sad. Mashing up retail sales with a day meant to remember those who died serving in the United States military seems so crass, it probably crosses over into vulgar.

Yes we’ll have our annual round-up starting sometime next week once all the sales start rolling in. Yes we’ll update it as we move through the end of the week. No we won’t post on Memorial Day. It doesn’t feel right. Hope that’s cool.

Also worth a mention: