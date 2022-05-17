The Dappered Space: One Room, One Store – Target

The Dappered Space is a series designed to help guys apply the sense of personal style they’ve developed to the space they inhabit. Watch for articles on furniture and decor sales & picks, advice on how to style a room or work space, and tackling creating a space that reflects your own (and perhaps a significant other’s) personal tastes. We’ll suggest items that can be sourced online, but always keep in mind that deals can be found at consignment and thrift stores, local stores with floor models, discount stores, and even yard sales.

You know what’s nice sometimes? Finding everything you need in one place. In this series we’re going to create thoughtfully curated rooms that reflect the styles you find on this site, but each time we’re going to try to stick to just one store. Why? So if you really want to do a full room makeover, you’ll hopefully receive all items around the same time, and even better, qualify for free shipping. Plus, returns will be easier.

Let’s take a virtual stroll through Target and build an entryway. Even if you don’t have a formal entryway, getting intentional about that first space people see when they walk through your door can say a lot about you, your aesthetics, and what level you’re at in life. The entryway is like that initial handshake, it conveys something about you. Let’s see what we can source from Target to get this done.

The Console: Costway Console Table – $133.99 ($259.99). Described as modern, but would definitely fit into more traditional decor as well. The combination of black finish with brass hardware is a look associated with luxury, but the price on this is anything but luxurious.

The Storage Vessel: 7″ x 7″ Round Carved Ceramic Box – $12 ($15). Keep things tidy with some sort of decorative storage vessel on top of the console. Of course, if you already have a leather tray or something you put your EDC in, you can use that here. But if you prefer a really cleaned up look, storage with a lid will hide any clutter.

The (Fake) Plant: Artificial Snake Plant in Pot – $10. By all means, if you enjoy plant care use a real snake plant. They’re ultra hardy, so even if you’re not great with plants, you could probably keep a snake plant alive. (Just don’t over-water it!) But if you don’t want to worry about plant care but like the look? A fake plant will do just fine.

The Rug: Good Fashion 2′ x 3′ Border Rug – $20. A great price for a durable, good looking rug for your entry. You can also get this in a 5′ x 7′ for $50, and if your entry is larger, a rug that size might just work. Available in the blue shown, or a grey gradient.

The Wall Hooks: Project 62 Accordion Decorative Hook Rack Brass – $16. Mirroring the brass hardware on the console. You can use this for coats, keys, leashes, anything you want quick access to. If brass isn’t your thing, it’s available for the same price in black.

The Mirror: 16″ x 28″ Metal Oval Pill Mirror – $60. A departure from the normal square or circle mirror. This mirror is designed to be hung either vertically or horizontally, so you can use it in whatever way fills your wall space best.

The Wall Art: Across the Plains Framed Glass Wall Art – $44.99 & 33″ x 25″ Tree Shadow by AM Photography – $89.99. One of the best things about art is that often there’s no wrong way to combine it. Hanging a more vintage look with modern day photography is one way to do this.

The Hangers: Brightroom 24pk Wood Suit Hangers – $30 & 5 Tier Hanger – $8. Yes, you can even make your entryway closet look better (if you happen to have one). Rather than a mish mash of bright plastic, or even just white plastic hangers, consider stocking your closet with wood suit hangers, which work just as well for coats. You can also include a 5 tier pant hanger, but utilize it for guest’s scarves during the colder months.

The Inside Closet Shoe Storage: Costway 2-Tier Adjustable Shoe Rack – $39.99 ($69.99). If you don’t have a closet you could consider putting a good looking free standing closet organizer in the space (if there’s room, and this would replace the console) that can triple as decor shelving, shoe storage, and a coat rack. But if you do have a closet, up your hanger game, and also put a shoe rack in the bottom. This will help you avoid the chaos that comes with a free-standing pile of shoes.

About the Author: Sarah is a long time member of the Dappered team, typically working behind the scenes editing posts, taking some photos, and keeping the books in good standing. Occasionally she’ll come out from behind the curtain to offer her two cents.