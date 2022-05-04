The Dappered Space: Most Wanted Affordable Home Style May 2022

The Dappered Space is a series designed to help guys apply the sense of personal style they’ve developed to the space they inhabit. Watch for articles on furniture and decor sales & picks, advice on how to style a room or work space, and tackling creating a space that reflects your own (and perhaps a significant other’s) personal tastes. We’ll suggest items that can be sourced online, but always keep in mind that deals can be found at consignment and thrift stores, local stores with floor models, discount stores, and even yard sales.

Mirrors can serve multiple functions in a home. Of course they’re handy for checking your reflection to ensure you’re not walking out of the house with spinach in your teeth, but they are also the ultimate way to make a space look more expansive. They essentially create a window effect where there is no window, or perceptually expand a space far beyond the wall. This mirror from Home Depot is a handsome way to get that done. This mirror was just on sale for $161, so know that if you keep an eye on it, it’ll likely drop quite a bit in price.

Since we’re getting into both dads & grad season AND grilling season, this cool little grill seemed like a pleaser on all fronts. Not only is it very transportable and designed to protect surfaces and hands from the heat, it also just looks cool. Seems like a great thing to gift, or just treat yourself to.

Interesting geometrics in a neutral palate that can work in many rooms. Sold through Rugs USA.

This is described as a “children’s” dresser, so yes, you can use it for kids stuff. But you can also use it to store a lot more. Extra linens. Winter items. Pet supplies. A great compact dresser to store random stuff in, which we all have.

Started using this handy gadget last year when we moved to an area with a lot of small insects in the spring. It really does help knock down the indoor bug situation. If you keep fresh fruit on the counter, enjoy houseplants, or just live in a buggy area, this could be your new best friend. Comes in black and white, so it’s easy to fit into any decor color scheme. Automatic-mode activates only when the room is dark, and thus, can work it’s magic attracting bugs.

Is it time to start thinking about blocking sun out in an outdoor space? And maybe you don’t want to do something permanent? These sun shades/sails have been pretty popular the past several years, and as such, there are a lot of options on the market. This particular sun shade, currently available in five colors through Home Depot, has pretty stellar reviews. And people also get creative in how they use them! (Just check out the review photos.)

Reviews are mixed, as happens on Amazon, but the majority of reviews are positive on this outdoor daybed. The draw here is that you can drop the side-arms on this sofa, turning it into a platform to lie down on. Or just drop one side arm so you can recline. Fulfilled by Amazon, and it’s also available in a decidedly more stain-friendly grey color scheme, but that’ll cost you extra.

About the Author: Sarah is a long time member of the Dappered team, typically working behind the scenes editing posts, taking some photos, and keeping the books in good standing. Occasionally she’ll come out from behind the curtain to offer her two cents.