Style Scenario: Wearing red pants that aren’t RED PANTS

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. You might notice this Style Scenario looks rather similar to the recent Business Casual But Not Boring style scenario which ran a month or so back. We simply switched that one up a bit by changing the shirt and pants. That’s the power of versatile, foundational pieces like a gray blazer and suede loafers. You can swap out few items from an outfit you already like to create a fresh new look. Here we trade the blues for a red monochromatic theme. Yes, red pants. Just not RED PANTS.

The Sportcoat: Bonobos Italian Knit Blazer – $298. A knit blazer gives you the classy look of a blazer and the comfort of a soft sweater. The gray color brings versatility so it can be worn with just about any shirt. The jacket by WRK that I am wearing is no longer available, so take a look this similar knit jacket from Bonobos. The More Affordable Option(s): Wait for a big sale, but this J. Crew Factory alternative can often drop to much more affordable levels in price. Meanwhile, if you don’t want to go knit yet still want to keep it easy and unstructured, try this $249 wool/cotton option from mainline J. Crew.

The Shirt: Ledbury The Pink Windale Check Dress Shirt – $98. As you may have gathered from two of my previous Style Scenarios, pink and burgundy is one of my favorite monochromatic combinations. The Spier & Mackay shirt that I am wearing went on clearance recently and sold out, but this shirt from Ledbury is nearly identical. If pink isn’t your thing, that is understandable and you could go for the same shirt in light blue instead.

The Pocket Square: Dazi White Floral Pocket Square – $15. A floral pattern feels right for the spring season when flowers are blooming. Some pink in the floral pattern to coordinate with the pink in the shirt.

The Pants: Gap GapFlex Essential Khakis in Slim Fit with Washwell – $14.98 w/ GFDEALS ($49.99). Gotta love it when the pants cost less than the pocket square. Fifteen bucks! A pair of burgundy pants is surprisingly versatile. Goes well with many colors, as long as you keep it a dark, deep red. We aren’t talking fire engine red or Nantucket red here. Burgundy is a little more subtle. Want to invest? Try the Bonobos Original Stretch Washed chino in mulberry. Those run $99.

The Belt: Allen Edmonds Suede Avenue Dress Belt – $98. Following the style rule of matching your belt with your shoes will have you looking polished and put together. So here we have a gray suede belt to coordinate with the gray suede shoes.

The Watch: Orient Bambino Version 1 in Rose-Gold-Tone – $160. The Bambino constantly receives well deserved praise all over the internet and social media. Outstanding value for under $200. The pink toned rose gold case coordinates well with the pink shirt and burgundy pants.

The Socks: Tie Bar Argyle Burgundy Dress Socks – $8.00. Burgundy socks to go with the burgundy pants, but with an argyle pattern that makes them anything but boring.

The Shoes: Nordstrom Pryor Penny Loafer in Grey– $99.95. Loafers are the sweet spot. Not as formal as oxfords, yet more sophisticated than sneakers. Suede gives the outfit some texture, and gray is less common on loafers, so you will stand out from the crowd. Ships and returns for free from Nordstrom. Now, if you want to invest a bit more and/or go with a more conservative shape, try the Allen Edmonds Dylan.

Hence the high-vis jacket at the very top of the post. Safety first!