Steal Alert: Old Navy $16.99 Tech Shorts, $9.99 Tech Polos one-day-sale

It may be an activewear sale, but Old Navy’s basic-bruh (my hand is raised) core-polos and 10″ StretchTech Go-Dry Cool shorts are also getting the one-day, half off cut:

90% poly, 10% spandex, despite Old Navy putting the word “chino” in the item name. There’s no cotton here. Quite not. Super comfortable, breathable, and light. And they look normal. Not overly “active-y”. Wear them with polos and tees as the weather heats up. Yes they “swish swish” a little, but nothing over-bearing or snow-pants like in terms of audible distraction. They’re just as good as J. Crew’s more expensive alternatives, and these are crazy dirt-cheap. Four colors to pick from. They run a little big, which is standard for Old Navy stuff. My normally 32″ waist takes a 31″ in these.

These things won the best-in-show CHEAP category for the annual polo palooza. They’re a basic, yes. Nothing earth-moving in the design or details. But it’s so dang well executed.Lightweight, breathable, moves great. All poly tech fabric that somehow doesn’t feel crinkly or plastic-y or junky. No buttons on the collar points, so it might suffer from some curl or flopping as the day rolls on, but geeze are these things excellent for the price. Big thanks to Nirmal P. for the tip on these. Seven colors available.

That’s all.

Carry on.