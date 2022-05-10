Dappered

Affordable Men's Style

Steal Alert: J. Crew 25% off STACKING select full price, Extra 50% off Sale Items

By | Heads up: Buying via our links may result in us getting a commission. Also, we take your privacy rights seriously. Head here to learn more.

48HOURS = 25% off select full price + extra 50% off final sale styles

This gets weird, so stay with me.

J. Crew is running a 2-day code. 25% off select full price, plus an additional 50% off select final sale styles with 48HOURS at checkout.

Yet somehow that code is stacking with some (not all?) of their “up to 40% off select spring picks” section. Total, stacking % off listed for those picks below. Hope my math is right:

Clear as mud, right? Good to see you again J. Crew, you agent of chaos. Seems like they’re in transition right now, moving from the end of the previous regime, and on to new Menswear designer Brendon Babenzien’s first collection coming this fall.

There’s some solid picks in the final section as well, getting an additional 50% off with the code:

No returns on the final sale stuff of course.

Code 48HOURS expires tomorrow, Wednesday 5/11/22.

That’s all.

Carry on.

Filed Under: Accessories, Sales, Steals, and Deals, Shoes Tagged With: ,

Continue the Conversation …

Want to share your thoughts on this article? Send us a tweet, join the discussion on Facebook, or hit us up on Instagram!

Don’t Miss Anything

Subscribe via email to get articles in your inbox or add Dappered on Flipboard. You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

New Here?

Well, welcome to Dappered. Here are what we consider the most useful posts on the site if you're looking to put a little more effort into your appearance. Just want to see our favorite menswear products? Shop our essentials here.

Follow Dappered on Instagram »