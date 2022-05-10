Steal Alert: J. Crew 25% off STACKING select full price, Extra 50% off Sale Items

This gets weird, so stay with me.

J. Crew is running a 2-day code. 25% off select full price, plus an additional 50% off select final sale styles with 48HOURS at checkout.

Yet somehow that code is stacking with some (not all?) of their “up to 40% off select spring picks” section. Total, stacking % off listed for those picks below. Hope my math is right:

Clear as mud, right? Good to see you again J. Crew, you agent of chaos. Seems like they’re in transition right now, moving from the end of the previous regime, and on to new Menswear designer Brendon Babenzien’s first collection coming this fall.

There’s some solid picks in the final section as well, getting an additional 50% off with the code:

No returns on the final sale stuff of course.

Code 48HOURS expires tomorrow, Wednesday 5/11/22.

That’s all.

Carry on.