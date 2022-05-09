Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Spier’s Subtle Anniversary Sale, Air Max Pre-Day Stock Alert, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

A very late addition to the handful, so guessing most missed it. Sadly no new suits or sportcoats in this one. But their excellent polos are getting 15% off. Featured over here in the Polopalooza. Sizes above are both a medium on 5’10″/185. Code ends tomorrow, Tuesday, May 10th.

So you like retro leaning looks but don’t like the spine compressing, metatarsal rusting, discomfort of the weak support and cushioning most come with. So what’s a guy to do? The Nike Air Max Pre-Day. That’s the shoe. Full review here. Good bounce, an upper that actually supports your foot (not a sock-like knit), and delivers on the throwback looks, even with the mashup future-heel. It’s all the things. And that’s why it’s usually sold out in the timeless black and white scheme. But they’re back, for now. Just hoping the smoke gray makes a return too.

Because swamp-arse/crotch season is fast approaching. If not already here. Looking at you, Miami Grand Prix weekend. Only buy and wear underwear you love. Especially when it’s warm. Whether it’s under armour’s boxer jocks, Ex-Officio’s give-and-go, or UNIQLO’s Airism. Underwear is like the offensive line of your wardrobe. Sure other stuff (like QBs and WRs and Running Backs) get all the publicity. But it’s all for nothing if you don’t have terrific performers in the, uh, trenches.

The Pick: Slim-fit pant in stretch four-season wool – $69.50 ($128) 46% off

One of these very limited, prices are all over the place events again. Frankly it looks like the slim fit wool-blend trousers are one of the only items worth a mention. But they’re back down to a steal alert worthy price. $70 for wool or mostly wool-blend dress pants is unheard of right now. And these come in various inseam sizes. So perhaps skipping a trip to the tailor is possible. Bonus points!

Also worth a mention…