The Dappered Space: From Style Scenario to Styled Room

The Dappered Space is a series designed to help guys apply the sense of personal style they’ve developed to the space they inhabit. Watch for articles on furniture and decor sales & picks, advice on how to style a room or work space, and tackling creating a space that reflects your own (and perhaps a significant other’s) personal tastes. We’ll suggest items that can be sourced online, but always keep in mind that deals can be found at consignment and thrift stores, local stores with floor models, discount stores, and even yard sales.

I hear April showers bring May flowers. So that means in April we’re still seeing gloomy days, wet weather, and green things just starting to bud out before the full on floral assault come May. So let’s design a stylish living space based on a recent Style Scenario that handily incorporated the colors of early spring; greys, blues, browns, and a pop of green.

Truth be told, the colors featured in this room are great year round. You can always switch things up with pillows, throws, and wall art. But neutral room palates, just like neutral clothing palates, are always in style.

The Sofa: Mellow ADAIR Mid-Century Modern Loveseat/Sofa – $459.99. A simple, clean sofa that you can build off. With a neutral palate like this you can swap out pillows to make is seasonal, or just keep it clean for a minimalistic look. Fulfilled by Amazon, with quite a few favorable reviews.

The Chair: Elenora Lars Olive Green Velvet Armchair – $765. Yes, this chair is on the pricey side, but it’s pretty much a perfect match to the “catskill green” chinos featured in the Style Scenario we’re basing this off of. For a more affordable chair option, how about this armchair sold on Amazon. The green is brighter, but still spring appropriate.

The Rug: Project West Elm Cord Strip 5′ x 7′ Rug – $380 ($475). The great thing about dark rugs? They hide stains. But they don’t hide light pet hair. But they hide stains. This rug from West Elm features a classic stripe pattern, mimicking the lines seen in the polo we’re pulling inspiration from.

The Coffee Table: HomeSullivan Round Wood Coffee Table Nesting Set – $416.23. The nice thing about a nesting set for a coffee table is if you find you need more room, you can just push the smaller table under the larger. Plus, this adds an interesting visual touch to the whole set up. If you’re looking for something cleaner, and more affordable, here’s a more traditional option that will still work.

The Side Table: Hudson & Canal Inez Side Table – $149. Add a touch of architectural interest with a departure from a plain side table. This is still clean and simple, but with the double bars on the legs it takes a step up in design. Sold through Macy’s.

The Lamp: Threshold Davis Table Lamp – $40. This lamp is extendable, meaning you can lengthen the neck to make it taller or shorter. That’s a nice feature for reading.

The Wall Hangings: The Glow by Jamison Gish (24″ x 24″) – $125 & Sriwatana Set of 3 Floating Shelves – $17.99. Moving into a bit of color here not featured in the Style Scenario we’re basing this room off of, but there aren’t really any rules to this game, so there you go. Also, those floating shelves are uber affordable, and if you click through to view them you can see some different ways they can be configured.