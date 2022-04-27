Stock Alert: Lululemon’s Slim Fit Commission Pants

Steal Alert? I mean, can a $128 pair of pants ever be a steal? Probably not.

But a stock alert is worth publishing. Because it’s 2022. And getting things is hard. Especially popular things. Like these slim-fit warpstreme fabric Lululemon pants.

They are, in a word… perfect. Aside from the price. So they’re not perfect. But perfect other than the price and their usual status as being totally sold out. Especially in the peak of the bell curve 30″ inseam.

(I’m not making a strong case for “perfect” here, am I.)

BUT THEY’RE BACK BABY. Especially in the 30″ inseam. Which most average height guys will probably go for.

And they’re flat out fantastic in every other metric. Plenty of colors. The fabric is the best in the business, and cheaper imitators unfortunately fall massively short. They’re incredibly comfortable. They breathe, they stretch, they move with you, they wick… all of it. Gusseted crotch too. AND they don’t make the “swish swish” sound cheaper tech pants make.

They look just fine with a dress shirt and unconstructed sportcoat. That’s how I wear mine all the time, even with that seam across the back of the knees which has been put their for ease of movement. And yes it does seem to help. They go great with casual clothes as well. T-shirt and short? Sure. Chukkas and a polo? Yes. And again, dress shirt and blazer = very much within their capabilities.

The commission in action. True “do anything” tech fabric pants.

But what about team thunder thighs? Classic fits have yet to be restocked in 30″ (dang it, that’s actually a classic fit in the featured image at the very top of the post). Yet 32″ inseams have been restocked in the classic fit.

I know. Lots of moving parts.

Anyway, we’ll keep an eye on the other fits and inseams for more restocks as we roll into hotter weather. During which these are an absolute lifesaver, although they’re fantastic year-round.

Shipping and returns are free.

That’s all.

Carry on.