END. Mid Season Sale, 20% off Nike Killshot 2, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

A reminder that END. is based in the UK. So while prices might be lower than you’re expecting, and they might carry items hard to find stateside, you’re on the hook for international returns. Woof. With fuel prices right now? You might want to consider anything above as final sale. That’d be a major a pain in the rear to get a purchase shipped back to (checks their return policy) Tyne & Wear. GEORDIES! Outbound shipping is pretty reasonable though. $9.99 via FedEx, with free shipping on orders over $250. Lots of shoes. They go by UK sizes with the shoes, so use those conversion charts.

Sale? No. Stock? Yes. ONE HUNDRED TWENTY EIGHT DOLLARS FOR A DAMN SHIRT?? Welcome to 2022. They do lean more casual than a crisp dress shirt, but good gravy are they comfortable. Hidden button down collar too. A worthy splurge if you’re the type that prefers tech-wear interpretations of menswear classics. They can’t keep these things in stock. They’re that popular.

Back to this section, with a limited selection of goods getting some cuts. Some items are 40% off, many are not. No code needed.

For those hunting for spring/summer sneakers, the #menswear community loved Killshot 2 is on sale direct through Nike. Navy swoosh has very limited sizes, but the green is close to fully stocked up at post time.

Lotta weird stuff in there. Lots. But, that’s Nordstrom Rack for you. Remember that it doesn’t ship/return for free. Free shipping doesn’t kick in until $89, and returns will set you back a pre-paid label unless you can get it back to a physical Nordstrom Rack store. Yes wedding season is fast approaching if not already here. But getting something simply because it’s on sale is rarely a good idea. You wanna look your best. Not necessarily like you’re the best at shopping Nordstrom Rack. Those two things can be the same thing sometimes, but not usually.

For the Bonobos super fans. Because most of us just aren’t gonna drop eighty bucks on a short sleeve button up. But with three fits, three lengths, sizes from XS – XXL, and now 37 (thirty. seven.) different Bonobos-produced-prints to pick from, the Riviera (as spendy as it is) is the standard bearer for the “fun” spring and summer short-sleeve-button-up. Bunch of new prints just dropped, so here we are. MOTORBOAT.

