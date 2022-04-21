END. Mid Season Sale, 20% off Nike Killshot 2, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
END. Up to 50% off Mid Season Sale
- Barbour International Ariel Polarquilt – $145 ($300) black, olive, or navy
- Common Projects Retro Low – $319 ($465)
- Grenson Declan Dainite Sole Chelseas – $255 ($359)
- Astorflex Bootflex – $159 ($215) four colors
- adidas x James Bond Ultraboost 20 – $155 ($215)
- adidas Ultraboost 22 – $149 ($195) white or black & white
- Superga Cotu Class – $39 ($79)
- adidas Stan Smith (corduroy heel tabs) – $69 ($89)
- Puma Munster OG – $75 ($105) navy & white or red & white
- Puma Suede Crepe – $75-$80 ($115) five colors
A reminder that END. is based in the UK. So while prices might be lower than you’re expecting, and they might carry items hard to find stateside, you’re on the hook for international returns. Woof. With fuel prices right now? You might want to consider anything above as final sale. That’d be a major a pain in the rear to get a purchase shipped back to (checks their return policy) Tyne & Wear. GEORDIES! Outbound shipping is pretty reasonable though. $9.99 via FedEx, with free shipping on orders over $250. Lots of shoes. They go by UK sizes with the shoes, so use those conversion charts.
Rhone: Commuter Shirt Restock in White, Blue, or Dark Blue Stripe – $128
Sale? No. Stock? Yes. ONE HUNDRED TWENTY EIGHT DOLLARS FOR A DAMN SHIRT?? Welcome to 2022. They do lean more casual than a crisp dress shirt, but good gravy are they comfortable. Hidden button down collar too. A worthy splurge if you’re the type that prefers tech-wear interpretations of menswear classics. They can’t keep these things in stock. They’re that popular.
Banana Republic: 40% off Select “style spotlight” items
- Slim Organic Traveler Chino – $65 ($109) like their hugely popular traveler 5-pocket pants, only pockets are chino-like (side slash) instead of jean like. Same Italian, 98% cotton/2% stretch fabric.
- Double-Knit Jogger – $45 ($79.50)
- 7″ Easy Short – $40 ($69.50)
- Organic Soft Wash Henley T-Shirt – $25 ($49.50)
Back to this section, with a limited selection of goods getting some cuts. Some items are 40% off, many are not. No code needed.
Nike: 20% off Killshot 2 Green or Navy Swoosh – $71.97 ($90)
For those hunting for spring/summer sneakers, the #menswear community loved Killshot 2 is on sale direct through Nike. Navy swoosh has very limited sizes, but the green is close to fully stocked up at post time.
Nordstrom Rack: Wedding Guest & Groom Looks Event
- Tech-Smart Trim Fit 97% wool / 3% Stretch Travel Sport Coat – $179.97 ($299)
- Tech-Smart Slim Fit 97% wool / 3% Stretch Travel Sport Coat – $77.97 ($129) these might match the above sportcoat?
- Tech-Smart Trim Fit Stretch Sport Coat – $136.97 ($249.50)
- Bruno Magli Matteo Oxford – $189.97 ($395)
- Bruno Magli Caymen Oxford – $189.97 ($395)
- Bally Abram Pebbled Leather Oxford – $299.97 ($405)
- To Boot New York Firenza Cap Toe Leather Oxford – $189.97 ($395)
Lotta weird stuff in there. Lots. But, that’s Nordstrom Rack for you. Remember that it doesn’t ship/return for free. Free shipping doesn’t kick in until $89, and returns will set you back a pre-paid label unless you can get it back to a physical Nordstrom Rack store. Yes wedding season is fast approaching if not already here. But getting something simply because it’s on sale is rarely a good idea. You wanna look your best. Not necessarily like you’re the best at shopping Nordstrom Rack. Those two things can be the same thing sometimes, but not usually.
BONUS Bonobos: New Short Sleeve Riviera Shirts are in – $79
For the Bonobos super fans. Because most of us just aren’t gonna drop eighty bucks on a short sleeve button up. But with three fits, three lengths, sizes from XS – XXL, and now 37 (thirty. seven.) different Bonobos-produced-prints to pick from, the Riviera (as spendy as it is) is the standard bearer for the “fun” spring and summer short-sleeve-button-up. Bunch of new prints just dropped, so here we are. MOTORBOAT.
BONUS II Allen Edmonds: Up to 40% off Anniversary Sale (exp. Monday, 4/25)
- Fifth Avenue Cap Toe Oxfords – $237 ($395)
- Park Avenue Cap Toe Oxfords w/ Dainite Rubber Sole – $318.75 ($425)
- Made in the USA Merino Mid-Calf – $13.87 ($18.50) or Over the Calf Dress Socks – $16.87 ($22.50)
- Courtside Signature Sneaker – $206.25 ($275)
- Randolph Slip-On Signature Suede Sneaker – $221.25 ($295)
Last weekend. Ends Monday. Top 10 picks here. And yes come Monday I’ll remind us all again that the sale is ending. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Also worth a mention:
- J. Crew Factory: 60% off select styles.
- Target: 15% off their activewear line All in Motion, but you have to be a member of their Target Circle rewards program.
- J. Crew: Extra 30% – 60% off select Final sale items w/ SHOPNOW
- Brooks Brothers: Two 1818 suits for $1199 w/ BC1818 (Normally around $1000 per. Made in the USA or Italy.)