The Dappered Space: Most Wanted Affordable Home Style March 2022

The Dappered Space is a series designed to help guys apply the sense of personal style they’ve developed to the space they inhabit. Watch for articles on furniture and decor sales & picks, advice on how to style a room or work space, and tackling creating a space that reflects your own (and perhaps a significant other’s) personal tastes. We’ll suggest items that can be sourced online, but always keep in mind that deals can be found at consignment and thrift stores, local stores with floor models, discount stores, and even yard sales.

For some of us Daylight Saving Time is a welcome heralding of longer days. But for those that have early wake times, thus early bed times, this time of year can be torture (editor’s note: hi). If that’s you, blackout curtains can be your best friend. And if you really want to amplify the darkness in a room, consider a double blackout curtain rod, which can block even more light out.

According to this book, every Tuesday of the year is Taco Tuesday. But growing up in Southern California I associate tacos with sunshine and warm weather, which is fast approaching with the onset of spring. Why not start a taco tradition? And it doesn’t have to be on a Tuesday. Tacos are easy to make, easy to assemble, and they please just about everyone.

This could work in an entryway (a place to sit to take shoes off or put them on), at the foot of a bed, along an empty wall just to fill it up a bit, or even under a window for a cat or two. Be aware, this is not fulfilled by Amazon and a restocking fee on a return might come into play according to the reviews.

If you’re into the modern aesthetic this looks like a handy multi-functional outdoor accent table. It smartly resolves the “problem” of having a grill or fire pit, just sitting there most of the time unused. When not in use, it’s a nice little table. But you can take the lid off, build a fire in it, or even grill something. Brilliant. Decently reviewed. Sold at Hayneedle.

Well this is a nifty product sold by Ikea. Recreate the look of an outdoor space with easy to install deck tiles that click together. Comes in multiple colors so you can create patterns if you want to. Bye-bye brutalist concrete apartment balcony. Hello outdoor retreat.

The impending longer days and warmer weather might have you thinking about lighter and brighter bedding. This set has a seersucker like texture to the fabric, and the colors are an appropriate neutral palate for the warmer season. Currently only available in queen.

If you’ve recently relocated into a smaller space you know that anything that is portable/can be easily moved out and under from other spaces can help with clutter. This handy rolling stand designed specifically for home printers does just that. And if you prefer to use it on top of a desk or table, you can remove the wheels to keep it stable, yet still take advantage of the stacked design for storage.

About the Author: Sarah is a long time member of the Dappered team, typically working behind the scenes editing posts, taking some photos, and keeping the books in good standing. Occasionally she’ll come out from behind the curtain to offer her two cents.