Style Scenario: The First Day it Feels like Spring – Casual

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. If you haven’t gotten your first taste of spring yet, it’ll be coming soon. And yes, the below is pretty basic and simple. Key word: simple. Because men’s style is pretty loud right now. Almost 70’s. Lots of accessories. Lots of hair. And even a little sleaze. Chest hair. Chains. WHAT IS HAPPENING?! (Mrs. Dappered and I went out the other night and every other dude was dressed like some sort of hipster pirate.) That’s not what we’re going for here. Timeless basics and good fit. Spring is fresh. Spring is bright. It’s not… grime. Let’s clean it up and keep it simple. Happy spring.

The T-Shirt: GapFit Recycled Active T-Shirt in dusk navy – $30ish: A sneaky great t-shirt. Buried in their athletic-wear section, this tee looks, feels, and acts more like an upgraded/super smooth/”dressy” t-shirt (think the luxe touch from BR, or the Willis Finespun.) Super smooth poly/modal blend that breathes without looking shiny or “techy”. Raglan style sleeves highlight your shoulders as well as help out with ease of movement. And the collar does NOT stretch out or “bacon” wave. For those that prefer wider necks, you’ll have to look elsewhere. It’s not a mock. Far from it. But the collar holds up. Which is welcome. Yes there’s a small logo on the left sleeve. But it’s subtle, doesn’t scream GAaaAAAaaAAAP!, and these tees are so comfortable that you might quickly forget about it.

The Sunglasses: Target Goodfellow & Co. Acetate Sunglasses – $30. Yellow tortoise to brighten up with the skies. If you want to wear shades that are more subtle, like black frames, wire frames, or more traditional tortoise shell, that’s 100% understandable. These might be a little loud for some.

The Face Protection: Jack Black Double-Duty Face Moisturizer SPF 20 – $48 / 8.5 fl oz. Sun’s out guns face moisturizer with SPF out. If you want to age noticeably slower than your peers, do the following three things: drink plenty of water, get enough sleep, and protect your skin. Especially your face.

The Jacket: Lululemon Sojurn Jacket – $128. Downright 007 worthy. Only instead of a floppy bomber-style collar, this one has a more modern, sleek, stand-collar that truly stands up. Made from Lululemon’s ultra impressive, breathable, four-way-stretch Warpstreme fabric. Yes it’s a basic spring/fall jacket. But it is perfect in its simplicity. A size large fits my 5’10″/185lbs pretty close to perfect.

The Pants: Target Goodfellow Slim Fit Hennepin Chino Pants in Light Grey – $22.99. A lighter shade for brighter days. Cheap. Easy to find. From Target’s terrific and incredibly affordable Goodfellow & Co. brand.

The Belt: GAP Leather Belt – $44.95. Just a basic, casual leather belt. And that’s more than fine for this style scenario. And many others.

The Shoes: adidas Stan Smith – $95. Change for the sake of change is one way to define chaos. Sticking with a classic here. That, and most of us already own a pair of white, court-inspired sneakers. Now’s the time to break them back out. If white sneakers aren’t your thing, desert boots would work here as well.

The Socks: Bombas Colorblock Merino Wool Calf Socks – $22. It’s still too cold to go sockless or no-show. That, and merino wool cushions and wicks moisture away from your feet. Meaning you stay more comfortable, much longer.

The Watch: Orient Ray Automatic – $135 w/ aftermarket Crown & Buckle Supreme “Vintage Bond” Nato – $34. The saying about accessories goes: Last things on, first things noticed. And this tan and burgundy “vintage bond” nato on a tried and true automatic diver says something like: The outfit may be simple, but that’s on purpose.

(Top Photo Credit: Wei Fukuyama)