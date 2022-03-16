Dappered

Steal Alert: The Invicta Automatic Pro Diver Watch is on sale for $65

Amazon: Invicta Pro Automatic 89260B – $64.99 ($83.45)

The Invicta Pro Automatic Diver is a staple in the affordable men’s style world. With 200m of water resistance, a Japanese automatic movement, and classic good looks (let’s just call it a very strong “homage”), it punches well above its historical price of somewhere under $100.

Yet in the last few months, the Pro Diver’s price (along with many other consumer goods, duh) has crept up. It even reached over $100 for awhile there.

I should know. Did a major refresh/update of the Dappered Essentials shop a week or so ago, and I was surprised when I had to update the price to $110.

Now down to $65 and fast shipping/free returns with Prime, it’s tagged as a “limited time deal”.

Who knows when the sale ends.

Secret Agent looks on a cubical worker’s budget. Nice stainless steel band and case. 40mm case dial hits the sweet spot for most. Looks terrific on a NATO strap, and even does well on a leather strap (even though many would say a dive watch on a leather strap = horological blasphemy). And a lot of guys who like fancy/expensive watches keep one of these around for those days when they’re getting dirty, or traveling, or just need a watch they’re not afraid to beat the crap out of.

High end Swiss watch makers should subsidize Invicta’s production of this particular watch. This son-of-a-gun is a gateway drug if there ever was one.

That’s all.

Carry on.

