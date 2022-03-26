Steal Alert: Bulova Devil Divers for $381.60 (and a full warranty?)

Cushion shaped, beefy (44mm) case. Early 70’s inspired dial. Japanese automatic movement. Water resistant to 200m. Seems like a pretty perfect summer (and more) watch. And with prices on the rise everywhere, they’ve been hard to find for a steal. Not so though, through tomorrow:

I was doing some advanced work for Monday’s tripod and saw these on sale at Macy’s. Did a quick price check, and here we are. On even better sale at Saks off 5th, plus an additional 20% off with the code MORE.

Saks off 5th is to Saks, as Nordstrom Rack is to Nordstrom. It’s where a lot of their overstock goes to marinate and get extra discounts. A quick chat with Saks customer service seems to indicate that not all watches purchased at Saks off 5th come with a full factory warranty, but the Bulovas do.

Yes, 44mm is way too big for some tastes. That’s fine. More than fine. And nobody is making anyone who doesn’t like it wear this thing. It’s just a watch. It’s not some declaration of a personal life philosophy.

Full review of the Devil Diver can be found here.

Don’t forget to stack code SHIP99 for free shipping. Code MORE expires tomorrow, Sunday3/27/22. Returns are free in-store, or $9.95 through the mail. Returns are also free if you’re a member of the Shoprunner shipping/returns service.

That’s all. Carry on.