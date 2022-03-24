Dappered

Affordable Men's Style

Nordstrom Rack Extra 25% off Clearance, 365 Shorts Deal, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

By | Heads up: Buying via our links may result in us getting a commission. Also, we take your privacy rights seriously. Head here to learn more.

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

 

adidas: Up to 50% off New Items Added to Sale

adidas shoes

Depending on where you live, sneaker weather might finally be starting to become consistent. Some of these models certainly go up for the every-so-often code adidas runs, but they’ve now been shifted over to the sale section. Some classics, and plenty of “future shoes”.

 

Nordstrom Rack: Extra 25% off Clearance items “clear the racks” event

Nordstrom Rack menswear

Has to be red-tagged clearance items. Account members got first crack yesterday, so stuff might be a bit picked over. A reminder that this stuff doesn’t ship and return for free like mainline Nordstrom, but instead, free shipping kicks in at $89, and unless you can muscle it over to a brick and mortar Nordstrom Rack location, returns will cost you a pre-paid label.

 

Huckberry: 365 Shorts Restock (7″ or 9″ inseams) – 2 for $108 (normally $64 per)

Huckberry 365 Shorts

Attention lovers of the Huckberry 365 pants. Their shorts version have been restocked for spring and summer. 7″ or 9″ inseams, all those wheelhouse colors, and while they ain’t cheap, you can save ten bucks per-pair if you buy a couple at the same time. Normally $64 per, they’ll knock $20 off your total if you get two pairs. Out the door cost will be $108.

 

Country Attire: End of Season Sale (warning: based in UK)

Sanders Chukka boots

Heard of ’em but never bought from this place. So no personal experience with customer service, shipping, etc. Probably best to consider all of this stuff more or less final sale, because they’re based in the UK and you’re on the hook for returns. Looks like you send them an email, they give you a return authorization number and their return address and… that’s it. International shipping + any customs rigamarole is up to you. Outbound shipping is free over $100, but returns look like a major headache. Be careful here.

 

Brooks Brothers: 30% off Friends and Family Event

Brooks Brothers menswear

Guys, I know they have Michael Bastian on board now, but… kinda worried that their turn-around isn’t really turning them around. Here are their new arrivals. Even with 30% off, it seems like most guys who would find this stuff appealing would look elsewhere. Oy, I hope I’m wrong. Prove me wrong Brooks Brothers. Rooting for you over here.

 

Also worth a mention:

  • DSW: $10 off $49, $20 off $99, or $60 off $199 w/ GROWYOU. You do have to sign up for their email list/rewards club to use it though.
  • Old Navy: 30% off, no code needed, ends today 3/24.
  • Huckberry: their 72-hour tee (priced cheekily at $72) has been restocked in all colors. Spendy, but meant to be worn three days without a wash and remain stink free. Great for those who travel light by necessity or desire.
  • Target: Their new Goodfellow & Co. spring line is starting to arrive.
  • Allen Edmonds: Email list members might have a user specific $75 off $250 regular priced shoes code in their inbox. Check those promo tabs/spam folders.

Filed Under: Accessories, Clothing, Sales, Steals, and Deals, Shoes Tagged With:

Continue the Conversation …

Want to share your thoughts on this article? Send us a tweet, join the discussion on Facebook, or hit us up on Instagram!

Don’t Miss Anything

Subscribe via email to get articles in your inbox or add Dappered on Flipboard. You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

New Here?

Well, welcome to Dappered. Here are what we consider the most useful posts on the site if you're looking to put a little more effort into your appearance. Just want to see our favorite menswear products? Shop our essentials here.

Follow Dappered on Instagram »