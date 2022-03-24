Nordstrom Rack Extra 25% off Clearance, 365 Shorts Deal, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Depending on where you live, sneaker weather might finally be starting to become consistent. Some of these models certainly go up for the every-so-often code adidas runs, but they’ve now been shifted over to the sale section. Some classics, and plenty of “future shoes”.

Has to be red-tagged clearance items. Account members got first crack yesterday, so stuff might be a bit picked over. A reminder that this stuff doesn’t ship and return for free like mainline Nordstrom, but instead, free shipping kicks in at $89, and unless you can muscle it over to a brick and mortar Nordstrom Rack location, returns will cost you a pre-paid label.

Attention lovers of the Huckberry 365 pants. Their shorts version have been restocked for spring and summer. 7″ or 9″ inseams, all those wheelhouse colors, and while they ain’t cheap, you can save ten bucks per-pair if you buy a couple at the same time. Normally $64 per, they’ll knock $20 off your total if you get two pairs. Out the door cost will be $108.

Heard of ’em but never bought from this place. So no personal experience with customer service, shipping, etc. Probably best to consider all of this stuff more or less final sale, because they’re based in the UK and you’re on the hook for returns. Looks like you send them an email, they give you a return authorization number and their return address and… that’s it. International shipping + any customs rigamarole is up to you. Outbound shipping is free over $100, but returns look like a major headache. Be careful here.

Guys, I know they have Michael Bastian on board now, but… kinda worried that their turn-around isn’t really turning them around. Here are their new arrivals. Even with 30% off, it seems like most guys who would find this stuff appealing would look elsewhere. Oy, I hope I’m wrong. Prove me wrong Brooks Brothers. Rooting for you over here.

Also worth a mention: