Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Brooks Brothers Extra 25% off Sale Items, TheTieBar’s Spring Sale, & More

Some of this looks familiar. Not sure how much is truly new stock. That said, still some steals in there. All final sale though. No returns on any of it.

The Pick: C60 Trident Pro 600 38mm, 40mm, or 42mm – $890 ($1015)

Christopher Ward sent out an email signed by their CEO warning of price increases starting early next month due to “higher cost prices throughout our supply chain.” Makes sense. And kind of them (and smart of their marketing department) to give their email list a heads up. They’re also running a $126 off $625+ code right now. So, kinda sorta maybe a bit of a “double” sale if you factor in next month’s price increases.

Their sale section certainly feels more new than it used to be. The stuff that had been percolating in there for years has been taken away, off to some mega clearance/liquidation land we’re unaware of. And it looks like there’s even some post-bankruptcy gear in their sale section at present. Think: younger leaning styles, but maybe not the heritage quality long time Brooks Brothers customers were used to.

And Todd Snyder’s lonnnnnng goodbye to winter keeps on keepin’ on. There’s some year-round/warm weather stuff in there too. Just gotta dig a bit. Watch out for final sale items. Not everything is final sale, but there’s lots of no-returns final sale stuff in there.

