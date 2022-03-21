Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Brooks Brothers Extra 25% off Sale Items, TheTieBar’s Spring Sale, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
TheTieBar: Up to 50% off Spring FINAL Sale
- Textured Solid Knit Silk Navy Tie – $12.50 FINAL ($25)
- Novel Gingham Royal Blue Pocket Square – $5 FINAL ($10)
- Trellis Plaid Navy Pocket Square – $5 FINAL ($10)
- Perfect Tipped Merino Wool Polo – $45.50 FINAL ($65) five colors
- Polished Chambray Blue Dress Shirt – $27.50 FINAL ($55)
- Classic Gingham Sky Blue Non-Iron Dress Shirt – $27.50 FINAL ($55)
- Gingham Classic Blue Non-Iron Dress Shirt – $27.50 FINAL ($55)
Some of this looks familiar. Not sure how much is truly new stock. That said, still some steals in there. All final sale though. No returns on any of it.
Christopher Ward: Prices go up April 4th + $125 off $625 w/ 125LOUPE24
The Pick: C60 Trident Pro 600 38mm, 40mm, or 42mm – $890 ($1015)
Christopher Ward sent out an email signed by their CEO warning of price increases starting early next month due to “higher cost prices throughout our supply chain.” Makes sense. And kind of them (and smart of their marketing department) to give their email list a heads up. They’re also running a $126 off $625+ code right now. So, kinda sorta maybe a bit of a “double” sale if you factor in next month’s price increases.
Brooks Brothers: Extra 25% off their sale section
- Regent Fit Garment-Dyed Sport Coat – $149.25 ($498)
- Regent Fit Stretch Cotton Moleskin Sport Coat – $187.49 ($398) shown at top of post in navy
- Wool-Blend Buffalo Check Shirt Jacket – $74.99 ($268)
- Portuguese Flannel (Somelos) Regent Regular-Fit Shirt – $37.49 ($98.50)
- Made in Italy Suede Lace-Up Shoes – $112.49 ($298)
- Black Watch Puffer Vest – $59.99 ($248)
- Made in Italy or the USA Regent Fit Stripe 1818 Suit – $374.99 ($1098)
- Regent Fit Shawl Collar Velvet Tuxedo – $374.99 ($1198)
- Slim Milano or Regular Regent Fit Soft Construction Wool Plaid Sportcoat – $187.49 ($598)
Their sale section certainly feels more new than it used to be. The stuff that had been percolating in there for years has been taken away, off to some mega clearance/liquidation land we’re unaware of. And it looks like there’s even some post-bankruptcy gear in their sale section at present. Think: younger leaning styles, but maybe not the heritage quality long time Brooks Brothers customers were used to.
BONUS Todd Snyder: Up to 65% off sale items + even more new items added
- Made in the USA Heather Grey Camo Pocket Sweatshirt – $99 ($168)
- Made in Portugal 7″ Bold Stripe Warm Up Shorts – $44 ($128)
- Made in Portugal Garment Dyed Traveler Suit Jacket – $184 ($328)
- LL Bean x Todd Snyder Sherpa Zip Jacket – $139 ($169)
And Todd Snyder’s lonnnnnng goodbye to winter keeps on keepin’ on. There’s some year-round/warm weather stuff in there too. Just gotta dig a bit. Watch out for final sale items. Not everything is final sale, but there’s lots of no-returns final sale stuff in there.
Also worth a mention…
- Charles Tyrwhitt: 4 shirts or polos for $159 plus 20% off everything else w/ GAMEON. Check to see if the CHARLIE code is still running though. That’s good for three shirts or polos for $99. Won’t get you 20% off the rest though.
- Huckberry: Their 365 Pants have been Restocked.
- Bonobos: New spring arrivals are starting to roll in.
- Allen Edmonds: Email list members might have a user specific $75 off $250 regular priced shoes code in their inbox. Check those promo tabs/spam folders.