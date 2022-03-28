Dappered

Affordable Men's Style

Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – A Rare F&T Waxed Trucker Sale, GAP Friends & Family, & More

By | Heads up: Buying via our links may result in us getting a commission. Also, we take your privacy rights seriously. Head here to learn more.

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

 

Huckberry: Made in the USA Flint and Tinder Flannel-lined Waxed Trucker in Havana – $214.40 w/ HAVANA20 ($268)

Flint and Tinder Flannel-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket

AHHH. A rare discount on the USA Made Waxed Trucker from Flint and Tinder. 20% off, but just on the Havana color. One of the most popular colors at least. Yes we’re headed into spring weather, and the “toasty” (always say toasty) flannel lining might be too warm very soon. But if you’ve had your eye on it, and you’re looking to save a few, this could be it… for a bit. Code HAVANA20 ends tonight, 3/28/22.

 

J. Crew: 25% off select full price + Extra 50% off Select FINAL Sale Styles w/ SHOPNOW

J. Crew menswear

The 25% off works on select full price stuff across their catalog, but quite a few of their casual pants are getting the cut. Although their best-selling stretch chinos are NOT included. 25% off isn’t historically a ton for J. Crew. But with price increases everywhere, it’s just hard to tell what is and what isn’t a “good” deal right now. Yet, these full price items could drop to 30% off (or more?) in the coming weeks. Who knows. Also, this SHOPNOW code runs through Thursday. So don’t be surprised if they restock the sale section this week. Will probably be worth checking back in on. Anything getting that extra 50% off in the sale section sure seems to be final sale. So no returns on that stuff.

 

GAP: 46% off with codes FRIEND & FAMILY

GAP menswear

Wow GAP’s current lineup is… quiet. Like, deafening norm-core (aside from the “Vacay Shirt”). But if they aren’t the original normcore brand, who is? Despite that, those active t-shirts are some of the best in the business. Will dive deeper tomorrow in Best Bets for $75 or less, but they’re legit. Size shown above is a medium on 5’10″/185. FRIEND is good for 40% off, while the code FAMILY is good for an additional 10% off as long as you’re logged in.

 

BONUS Macys: 25% off select watches w/ OWNIT

Wrist watches

Pretty sure this is to directly compete with the Bloomingdale’s Friends and Family sale, but Macy’s has a larger selection getting the 25% off compared to Bloomies. So, here we are. Not as low as these watches can go at Macy’s, but still pretty good. And Macy’s is an authorized dealer. Compared to Gray Market Sellers (like the whose-its and whats-its sellers on Amazon), you’ll pay more, but a lot of guys don’t want to do gray market with watches. “Warranties” on gray market watches can be sketchy, or flat out non existent. These will come with a full factory/manufacturer’s warranty. And that peace of mind is well worth it for some.

 

BONUS II  Gustin: Their Horween Weekender is Back – $549

Gustin Horween Weekender

Over half a grand is no small ask. But… I mean… Made in the USA from Horween’s Chromexcel #8. Good gravy that’s a bag. And for the first time in a couple of years, the question “going somewhere?” might actually have an answer of… “Yes.”

 

Also worth a mention…

Filed Under: Accessories, Clothing, Sales, Steals, and Deals, Shoes Tagged With:

Continue the Conversation …

Want to share your thoughts on this article? Send us a tweet, join the discussion on Facebook, or hit us up on Instagram!

Don’t Miss Anything

Subscribe via email to get articles in your inbox or add Dappered on Flipboard. You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

New Here?

Well, welcome to Dappered. Here are what we consider the most useful posts on the site if you're looking to put a little more effort into your appearance. Just want to see our favorite menswear products? Shop our essentials here.

Follow Dappered on Instagram »