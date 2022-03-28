Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – A Rare F&T Waxed Trucker Sale, GAP Friends & Family, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
Huckberry: Made in the USA Flint and Tinder Flannel-lined Waxed Trucker in Havana – $214.40 w/ HAVANA20 ($268)
AHHH. A rare discount on the USA Made Waxed Trucker from Flint and Tinder. 20% off, but just on the Havana color. One of the most popular colors at least. Yes we’re headed into spring weather, and the “toasty” (always say toasty) flannel lining might be too warm very soon. But if you’ve had your eye on it, and you’re looking to save a few, this could be it… for a bit. Code HAVANA20 ends tonight, 3/28/22.
J. Crew: 25% off select full price + Extra 50% off Select FINAL Sale Styles w/ SHOPNOW
- Stretch slub cotton-linen chinos in 484 slim or 770 straight fit – $67.12 ($89.50)
- Tech Pants (cotton/nylon/elastane) in 484 slim or 770 straight fit – $67.12 ($89.50)
- Garment-dyed five-pocket pants in 484 slim or 770 straight fit – $73.50 ($98)
- 20mm leather watch strap – $13.49 FINAL ($29.50)
- Striped elastic webbing belt – $22.49 FINAL ($49.50)
- Waxed-canvas duffel bag – $78.99 FINAL ($198)
The 25% off works on select full price stuff across their catalog, but quite a few of their casual pants are getting the cut. Although their best-selling stretch chinos are NOT included. 25% off isn’t historically a ton for J. Crew. But with price increases everywhere, it’s just hard to tell what is and what isn’t a “good” deal right now. Yet, these full price items could drop to 30% off (or more?) in the coming weeks. Who knows. Also, this SHOPNOW code runs through Thursday. So don’t be surprised if they restock the sale section this week. Will probably be worth checking back in on. Anything getting that extra 50% off in the sale section sure seems to be final sale. So no returns on that stuff.
GAP: 46% off with codes FRIEND & FAMILY
- GapFit Recycled Active T-Shirt in dusk navy – $21.57 ($39.95)
- Modern Khakis in Slim Fit with GapFlex – $32.37 ($59.95)
- Vacay Shirt – $26.97 ($49.95)
- Eco CoolMax Poplin Shirt in Standard Fit – $32.37 ($59.95)
Wow GAP’s current lineup is… quiet. Like, deafening norm-core (aside from the “Vacay Shirt”). But if they aren’t the original normcore brand, who is? Despite that, those active t-shirts are some of the best in the business. Will dive deeper tomorrow in Best Bets for $75 or less, but they’re legit. Size shown above is a medium on 5’10″/185. FRIEND is good for 40% off, while the code FAMILY is good for an additional 10% off as long as you’re logged in.
BONUS Macys: 25% off select watches w/ OWNIT
- Seiko Cocktail Time Automatic – $318.75 ($425)
- Mido Belluna Royal Automatic – $600 ($800)
- Sieiko 5 Sports SRPE Black – $206.25 ($275)
- Seiko 5 Sports SRPE Gray – $206.25 ($275) review here
- Seiko 5 Sports Black Dive-Style Automatic – $221.25 ($295)
- Seiko 5 Sports Blue Dive-Style Automatic – $221.25 ($295)
Pretty sure this is to directly compete with the Bloomingdale’s Friends and Family sale, but Macy’s has a larger selection getting the 25% off compared to Bloomies. So, here we are. Not as low as these watches can go at Macy’s, but still pretty good. And Macy’s is an authorized dealer. Compared to Gray Market Sellers (like the whose-its and whats-its sellers on Amazon), you’ll pay more, but a lot of guys don’t want to do gray market with watches. “Warranties” on gray market watches can be sketchy, or flat out non existent. These will come with a full factory/manufacturer’s warranty. And that peace of mind is well worth it for some.
BONUS II Gustin: Their Horween Weekender is Back – $549
Over half a grand is no small ask. But… I mean… Made in the USA from Horween’s Chromexcel #8. Good gravy that’s a bag. And for the first time in a couple of years, the question “going somewhere?” might actually have an answer of… “Yes.”
Also worth a mention…
- Banana Republic: Up to 50% off Original Price FINAL Sale. Sizes are super scattered in that section. And appears to be all final sale. No returns on that stuff.
- Christopher Ward: Heads up, prices go up April 4th. They’re also running $125 off $625 w/ 125LOUPE24
- Huckberry: Their 365 Shorts and Pants have been Restocked.
- Bonobos: New spring arrivals are starting to roll in, including a bunch of new Riviera short sleeve button up shirts.