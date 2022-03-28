Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – A Rare F&T Waxed Trucker Sale, GAP Friends & Family, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

AHHH. A rare discount on the USA Made Waxed Trucker from Flint and Tinder. 20% off, but just on the Havana color. One of the most popular colors at least. Yes we’re headed into spring weather, and the “toasty” (always say toasty) flannel lining might be too warm very soon. But if you’ve had your eye on it, and you’re looking to save a few, this could be it… for a bit. Code HAVANA20 ends tonight, 3/28/22.

The 25% off works on select full price stuff across their catalog, but quite a few of their casual pants are getting the cut. Although their best-selling stretch chinos are NOT included. 25% off isn’t historically a ton for J. Crew. But with price increases everywhere, it’s just hard to tell what is and what isn’t a “good” deal right now. Yet, these full price items could drop to 30% off (or more?) in the coming weeks. Who knows. Also, this SHOPNOW code runs through Thursday. So don’t be surprised if they restock the sale section this week. Will probably be worth checking back in on. Anything getting that extra 50% off in the sale section sure seems to be final sale. So no returns on that stuff.

Wow GAP’s current lineup is… quiet. Like, deafening norm-core (aside from the “Vacay Shirt”). But if they aren’t the original normcore brand, who is? Despite that, those active t-shirts are some of the best in the business. Will dive deeper tomorrow in Best Bets for $75 or less, but they’re legit. Size shown above is a medium on 5’10″/185. FRIEND is good for 40% off, while the code FAMILY is good for an additional 10% off as long as you’re logged in.

Pretty sure this is to directly compete with the Bloomingdale’s Friends and Family sale, but Macy’s has a larger selection getting the 25% off compared to Bloomies. So, here we are. Not as low as these watches can go at Macy’s, but still pretty good. And Macy’s is an authorized dealer. Compared to Gray Market Sellers (like the whose-its and whats-its sellers on Amazon), you’ll pay more, but a lot of guys don’t want to do gray market with watches. “Warranties” on gray market watches can be sketchy, or flat out non existent. These will come with a full factory/manufacturer’s warranty. And that peace of mind is well worth it for some.

Over half a grand is no small ask. But… I mean… Made in the USA from Horween’s Chromexcel #8. Good gravy that’s a bag. And for the first time in a couple of years, the question “going somewhere?” might actually have an answer of… “Yes.”

Also worth a mention…