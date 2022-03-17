Charles Tyrwhitt Smart Polos Steal, Old Navy 40% off, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

About as good as a “normal” (read: not big long weekend or holiday Black Friday) deal can get for Old Navy. They’re calling it their “Thank you” event. Hit the music. Pass the cheesecake. But there are exclusions. Like anything tagged as a Best Seller. Such as their ultimate flex chinos. Those aren’t getting the 40% off. Because those are bestsellers. Wharrgarbl. But the go-dry tech-polos ARE getting the 40% off. Efforting an in-person for polo-palooza. Big thanks to Nirmal P. for the tip on those polos, who said they’re super comfortable, and “great for casual Friday, upcoming summer trips, or the golf course.”

The Pick: Three “Smart” Jersey Polos – $99 (reg. $99 per w/out other multi-buys)

UPDATE: Big thanks to reader Michael S. for the heads up that there’s actually a better code than the CLOVER one that’s running today. Code CHARLIE should get you three shirts or polos for $99. Works out to $33 per shirt. (plus shipping, since they come from the UK). Thanks Michael!!

Not bad. Especially considering the smart hidden-button down collar, ultra smooth cotton polos are included. These are about as dressy as a polo can get. Yet they look great with chinos and classic court sneakers too. Mercerized yarn = that crazy silky hand-feel. Hidden-button down collar is a major plus. Just know that shrinkage can occur, and they recommend laying flat to dry. I accidentally threw one of mine in the dryer, and the length of the body shrunk up a bit. Not devastatingly so, but enough that I noticed. Previous deal they were running was a 4 for $199 deal. So this is noticeably better.

Remember the Sun? It’s starting to re-appear in parts of the mostly gray and cloudy northern hemisphere. (Readers in the sun belt + deserts… don’t start. Some guys up North have brain scurvy from the lack of Vitamin D. all winter.) Now, be careful here. Not sure what’s going on, but a lot of the most recent reviews are crushing these Nordy Rack sourced Ray-Bans. Did Ray-Ban move production or something? Did Nordstrom get a bad batch and then pass them down to Nordstrom Rack? Lots of complaints about a drop in quality and heft with the new stock. So, sticking to what appears to be older picks up above. All of those claim to still be made in Italy as of post time.

Seven colors and slim or straight fit to choose from. Part hard wearing canvas pant, part easy moving “adventure” pant. Made with something called Sorbtek, which helps regulate temperature and wick moisture. 73% cotton, 25% Sorbtek, 2% lycra is the blend. Gusseted crotch for ease of movement. Garment dyed for that worn in but not worn out look. No personal experience, but people sure do seem to like them. A lot. Even at the price point. One of the most popular things Huckberry sells. If these turn out to be the Mr. Rugged version of Lululemon’s ABC and Commission pants, then some of us are in major trouble. Because I know I’ve burned through my lifetime budget for $100+ pants. But when something works, it works.

Full disclosure: No experience with these, and I’m personally suspect. When something claims to be performance, and then the first fiber in the fabric blend is cotton… you gotta wonder just how cool and comfortable they’d be in a sweaty environment. Of which there is plenty to come as spring warms up, and then turns into what’ll probably be (another) baking summer. Got one on the way. Polopalooza and all that. Stand by. Code SHOPSPRING is good for 25% off select full price stuff. So not the best deal. But for some odd reason, these polos are getting a 40% off cut. Beats me.

Also worth a mention: