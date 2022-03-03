BR up to 40% off select, Target’s Home Sale, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
Banana Republic: up to 40% off Select Items
- Brushed Waffle-Knit T-Shirt – $40 ($69.50) 42% off
- Organic French Terry Jogger – $45 ($79.50) 43% off
- Italian Wool-Blend Half-Zip Sweater – $60 ($129) 53% off… yet it’s in the “40% off” section?
- Slim Traveler Corduroy Pant – $70 ($98.50) 29% off
HOLY COW 40% OFF AT BANANA REPUBLIC ONCE AGAIN. Wait. Hang on. I mean, sorta. Okay not really. Kinda? A little bit? It’s not sitewide. It’s in their “style spotlight” section. And not everything is getting 40% off. Just some stuff. Drat. But they have finally swapped out what was getting (the now rare?) discounts for some new items. Seems to be leaning more towards the colder weather gear, but at least it’s not final sale.
Target: They’re running a Home Furniture & Decor Sale
- Threshold Blackened Wood Mirror – $37.50 ($75)
- Threshold Arch Tortoise Shell Set of 3 Wall Hooks – $17.50 ($25)
- Room Essentials Standing Desk – $37.50 ($75)
- Willow & Grace Nathalie Floating Wood Shelves – $58.14 ($80.99)
- Modern Walnut Wood Hanging Pendant Lamp – $72.24 ($84.99)
- Costway Retro Coffee Table – $129.99 ($179.99)
- Fraire Contemporary TV Stand – $263.99 ($351.99)
- Holt Mid-Century Pushback Recliner – $934.99 ($1099.99)
Yes Target seems like they’re always running a home sale. But a standing desk for under $40? I mean, sure it’s pretty minimal, but still. That could be excellent. Especially for small spaces. Big thanks to Sarah (of The Dappered Space) for the tip and picks.
Massimo Dutti: One of their rale sale events is running
- Quilted “Cardigan” – $89.90 ($129)
- Made in Portugal Slim Fit Wool Checked Trousers – $69.90 ($119)
- 90% wool / 10% Poly Cable Crew – $69.90 ($119)
Massimo Dutti is owned by the same company behind fast-fashion retailer Zara, but their styles and quality are a noticeable step up. And they don’t do a ton of sales. Sizes are a bit picked over though. Pretty sure all this stuff returns for free too?
Nodus: New Avalon II Automatic has launched – $700
- Avalon II in Trench Black – $700 sold out
- Avalon II in Coral Yellow – $700 sold out
- Avalon II in Seaspray White – $700
- Avalon II Pelagic Blue – $700
Restocks are on the way for the Trench Black and Coral Yellow. Scuttlebutt is that there should be a 2nd run arriving in mid-April. Fingers crossed. Cushion style case, crown at 4 o’clock, 300m water resistance, sapphire crystal, regulated Japanese Miyota 9015 automatic movement, and assembled here in the USA. Dang. Hats off to those guys at Nodus.
J. Crew: Extra 50% off final sale styles w/ VACAY
- Wool/Cotton/Poly KNIT Jackets – $39.99 FINAL ($188)
- Utility jacket in Kinloch cloth – $74.99 FINAL ($238)
- Cashmere collared cardigan sweater – $79.99 FINAL ($178)
- 484 Slim-fit pant in corduroy – $19.99 FINAL ($88)
- 770 Straight-fit pant in corduroy – $24.99 FINAL ($88)
- Cashmere hoodie – $79.99 FINAL ($178)
Back to an extra 50% off for the J. Crew Final section. But final means final. No returns. And its been restocked. A bit limited on the re-stock, but there’s some new styles and sizes in there.
BONUS Spier & Mackay: Spring Preview Goods are getting revealed
- Medium Gray Sharkskin English Cut Suit – $398
- Navy 70% wool / 30% Poly Tech Field Jacket – $278
- Gray Hopsack Sportcoat – $348
- Navy Super 110s Hopsack Wool Bomber Jacket – $248
- Gray 70% wool / 30% Poly Tech Field Jacket – $278
- Heather Blue Suit – $398
Waitlisted. But this looks like it could be a pretty darn handsome season for Spier if you like the updated classic tailored look. Look at all that gray and blue. And c’mon now, they made a simple bomber jacket out of Super 110s Hopsack Wool.
Also worth a mention:
- Target: Their new Goodfellow & Co. spring line is starting to arrive
- Banana Republic: Extra 50% off Final Sale Styles