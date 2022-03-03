BR up to 40% off select, Target’s Home Sale, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Dappered

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

 

Banana Republic: up to 40% off Select Items

Banana Republic menswear

HOLY COW 40% OFF AT BANANA REPUBLIC ONCE AGAIN. Wait. Hang on. I mean, sorta. Okay not really. Kinda? A little bit? It’s not sitewide. It’s in their “style spotlight” section. And not everything is getting 40% off. Just some stuff. Drat. But they have finally swapped out what was getting (the now rare?) discounts for some new items. Seems to be leaning more towards the colder weather gear, but at least it’s not final sale.

 

Target: They’re running a Home Furniture & Decor Sale

Target furniture and decor

Yes Target seems like they’re always running a home sale. But a standing desk for under $40? I mean, sure it’s pretty minimal, but still. That could be excellent. Especially for small spaces. Big thanks to Sarah (of The Dappered Space) for the tip and picks.

 

Massimo Dutti: One of their rale sale events is running

Massimo Dutti menswear

Massimo Dutti is owned by the same company behind fast-fashion retailer Zara, but their styles and quality are a noticeable step up. And they don’t do a ton of sales. Sizes are a bit picked over though. Pretty sure all this stuff returns for free too?

 

Nodus: New Avalon II Automatic has launched – $700

Nodus: New Avalon II

Restocks are on the way for the Trench Black and Coral Yellow. Scuttlebutt is that there should be a 2nd run arriving in mid-April. Fingers crossed. Cushion style case, crown at 4 o’clock, 300m water resistance, sapphire crystal, regulated Japanese Miyota 9015 automatic movement, and assembled here in the USA. Dang. Hats off to those guys at Nodus.

 

J. Crew: Extra 50% off final sale styles w/ VACAY

J. Crew menswear

Back to an extra 50% off for the J. Crew Final section. But final means final. No returns. And its been restocked. A bit limited on the re-stock, but there’s some new styles and sizes in there.

 

BONUS  Spier & Mackay: Spring Preview Goods are getting revealed

Spier and Mackay spring preview

Waitlisted. But this looks like it could be a pretty darn handsome season for Spier if you like the updated classic tailored look. Look at all that gray and blue. And c’mon now, they made a simple bomber jacket out of Super 110s Hopsack Wool.

 

Also worth a mention:

