10 Best Bets for $75 or Less – New Jeans, Striped Tees, Burritos, & More

Proof that style doesn’t have to cost a fortune. It’s our monthly list of ten picks, each individually costing less than seventy five bucks. Got a tip on something for under $75? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

Target Goodfellow & Co. Lightweight Denim – $33 (in store only so far?)

Hello hello what’s this? Target’s Goodfellow & Co. spring line for this year is starting to hit stores, and it appears they’re expanding their excellent “lightweight”/springy/summery denim line with a darker wash. Big thanks to our tar-zhay expert Ryan for finding these. Stand by for his round up of what Target’s Goodfellow & Co. has in store (and eventually online) for spring and summer. We’ll get there once more stock rolls in.

STRIPES. Why is it so dang hard to find a basic, Breton-stripe tee? Cheap. 100% cotton. Now if there was only a tech/breathable/wicking version somewhere out there.

No experience with these short sleeve cotton versions, but the merino long sleeve sweater polos are dynamite. 100% Mercerized Cotton so they should be nice and smooth. Can’t imagine you’d be able to tumble dry these. Guessing they’re gentle cycle or hand wash only, and then lay flat to dry? But that’s a guess.

The type of chemistry between Marcus Spears and Kendrick Perkins cannot be manufactured. These two genuinely love each other, their intellect and insights are confidently delivered without pumped up bombast, and most importantly… they care. But not too much. “Dazzling.” Indeed gentlemen. Dazzling. God love it, please keep these two podcasting.

J. Crew has restocked their sale section and they’re back up to an additional 50% off the final sale stuff. No returns of course, but these things are surprisingly good. ESPECIALLY FOR FORTY FREAKING BUCKS. Jersey knit construction but the wool in the blend should help keep it from looking too much like a sweatshirt. Fit is a little generous, but nothing wild. A size medium fits my 5’10″/185 lbs pretty darn good. No tailoring needed yet. And again, it’s kinda half sweatshirt, half blazer. So it doesn’t need to be a super sharp tailored fit.

After all these years, and all these… pens, I’m still using the same (the SAME!) Lamy “safari” plastic fountain pen. More permanent and durable than a disposable fountain pen , yet nowhere near the cost of some fancy-pants fountain pens. Plastic body. Metal clip. Nice nib that writes well, and a window that lets you know how much ink is left. Lightweight too. A fantastic every-day-carry pen. Available in medium, fine, and extra fine nib options. These are the preferred writing instrument around the Dappered offices, by far.

Back to the J. Crew sale section. Somewhere between a barn jacket and a hunting style jacket. Corduroy collar. Tartan lined interior. And lots of pockets.

A giftcard for burritos for your favorite USPS/UPS/Fed Ex delivery person – $20

People who are appreciated should know they’re appreciated. And a cash tip might be a little too… odd/impersonal/cold. Especially if you have a good rapport with them. But if your city/town/outpost-on-the-moon has a good burrito place? Get them a gift card there. Or to a coffee shop or something. And don’t cheap out. These people are probably at your home more than your family or friends. That and the amount of calories they burn lifting up and putting down your stuff all day is probably immense. (Photo credit)

Sold via Amazon. Full honesty: The Rhones are better. But these are a third of the cost. You kinda get what you pay for here. Yes it’s performance fabric. Yes there’s a hidden button down collar. But it’s just not nearly as well executed as the Rhone option. Fabric is slightly cheap feeling (because it probably is) but it does breathe and seems to wick well enough. Collar is good but button down points are a bit floppy. Still does the job though. Size shown above is a medium on 5’10″/185. Remember that these have some odd details like a couple small pen pockets on the left sleeve, and a couple of pockets on the sholders to hold a radio mic. But those bits and bobs are unobtrusive enough. Looks good worn on its own as well as under sweaters, sportcoats, etc.

Because now that Mardi Gras has ended, it’s on to St. Patrick’s day. Avoid the pinch. Plus a green gingham button down is just one of those items that can do plenty of work in your wardrobe.

