The Dappered Space: Most Wanted Affordable Home Style February 2022

The Dappered Space is a series designed to help guys apply the sense of personal style they’ve developed to the space they inhabit. Watch for articles on furniture and decor sales & picks, advice on how to style a room or work space, and tackling creating a space that reflects your own (and perhaps a significant other’s) personal tastes. We’ll suggest items that can be sourced online, but always keep in mind that deals can be found at consignment and thrift stores, local stores with floor models, discount stores, and even yard sales.

Starting with bedding here, because we’re quickly approaching the time of year where winter blankets become just a little too warm, and a lighter layer is needed to sleep under. These quilts are 100% cotton jersey knit with a light poly filling, and the quilting pattern is modern. And that green color is a great color to anchor a room in, but there are 3 other colors also available.

A space saver, and decorative at the same time if you’re into the wood/metal combination thing. Something like this fills a wall and adds utility. This easily converts unused space into a place to store some books, display a plant, and hop on a computer to get some work done, or do something very old fashioned, and write a letter by hand.

Back to the bedroom, here’s a nifty little gadget to help purify the air, create soothing background noise, diffuse essential oil if you like, and even provide a little light. And it’s rechargeable and portable. Something like this might be appreciated as the days start to lengthen and getting to bed on time seems like more of a chore. Sold through Huckberry.

Back in stock and still reasonably priced for the chair that it is. If you want a piece of furniture with presence, this will do it. A serious investment, but noticeably more affordable than other leather chesterfields out there. Sold and shipped by Amazon. It’s made by one of their own in-house brands. A 3rd party delivery company will set up delivery with you once it lands locally. It’s fun. And comfortable. And looks great. People love it. You’ll want to condition it with some Chamberlain’s once it shows up, and every now and then to keep it looking and feeling good.

Use this set to chop herbs, veggies, cheese, bread into cubes… the indented board and curved blade of the knife make the slicing and dicing easy, and keeps the chopped stuff contained. And a bonus, it keeps your fingers out of the mix. If you’re trying to incorporate more veggies into your diet, use this to quickly rough chop a few things (you can include cheese in the mix) and toss them in a pan with eggs.

You many have notice that “island” themes have become popular over the past couple of years. Think it might be because we would all rather be on a tropical island as opposed to dealing with the poop show that is Covid? Anyway, if you like the island trend but aren’t into all those tropical colors, this is a way you can incorporate it into a bathroom and still keep it masculine. Deep orange like this looks really good with grey, navy, and black, a most decidedly masculine color scheme. Grey walls, black and white island photography, some navy accent towels. It would work.

Sold through Nordstrom (free shipping/returns) and is by Brightech out of Los Angeles. They make good, easy to assemble products, and Nordy’s carries quite a few of them. One note: most photos of the lamp do not show the cord, but there is a cord that hangs down from the middle. You can use some black painters tape or something similar to secure the cord to one of the legs so it looks cleaner.

